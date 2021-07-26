Why AR clothing fittings are almost here





Obviously, there is still room for improvement, Drinkwater said, adding that real-time cloth simulations will be important to make these experiences more authentic. Recently, the Fashion Innovation Agency worked with visual effects company Digital Domain on a project to use machine learning to simulate ultra-realistic fabrics.

According to Snaps Spiegel, shoes, watches and sunglasses look real, so while Snapchat has already been successful, apparel is still a problem the company is addressing. Try on the T-shirt to make sure the fabric looks really real and can be hung on your shoulder in the right way. This is much more complicated to do from a technical point of view. We’re on track there, but it’s not perfect yet. Full-on apparel may take a little longer, but we still think they will play a really important role.

There is also the issue of access that not everyone owns the latest smartphones. Clo-Z, a Vodolazovs company, will soon announce a web version of its clothing fitting technology, allowing people to try on digital clothing using laptop cameras. According to Rtfkts Pagotto, another challenge is not so new, but technical know-how. The problem is always the same.Fashion brands are doing it just to say, I’m doing it and innovating, and they aren’t investing [the capability] Long term.You need talent in [the company].. Talent lies in the video game people, but the video game people don’t want to work in fashion.

Vodolazov argues that it’s not a technical or device issue. It’s just a matter of time. The fitting experience appeared a while ago. We are training to make neural networks more accurate, and over time, more accurate tracking will be possible.

Any amount of time is a matter of opinion. The founders of Dress-X predict that AR dressings will look really real in eight months and will be automated in a year. It will take some time to reach a realistic point, but it is important to show the vision we will reach, says Modenova. Pagot predicts that consumer-friendly AR glasses will be completed in about five years, and that people will own more digital collectibles than physical items by expressing their identities through avatars and virtual clothing.

Competition helps, says Vodolazov. The more competitors there are, the faster the industry can get the perfect fitting experience.

