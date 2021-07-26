Frustrated banks and co-operatives are looking for better technology to stay competitive





Digital transformation, a guiding concept in modern banking, is putting pressure on legacy core systems to enable banks and credit unions to meet the ever-growing demands of customer service and efficiency. These financial institutions are increasingly focusing on innovative products from new core industry entrants that directly drive digital transformation.

However, these start-ups are often limited in scope, making it difficult to incorporate some of their solutions into current core banking packages. The largest core providers are increasingly aware of the dynamic nature of the industry and are adopting different strategies to satisfy their financial institution’s customers. So far, the signs suggest that these efforts have had various successes.

BradSmith, a partner at Cornerstone Advisors that helps financial institutions choose their core providers, is generally more demanding and tends to have more complex needs as banks and co-operatives grow in size. There is a rule of thumb. When that happens, they often look for something outside their core to find the best third party. “

Smith confirms that the biggest frustration comes from small community agencies that feel they are limited to the solutions offered by core vendors, and that these solutions are not catching up.

Motivation to try cloud-based solutions

A September 2020 survey by the American Bankers Association found such dissatisfaction among banks. The average satisfaction score of core providers is 3.38 out of 5, with 25% of banks saying they are likely to leave the core. The contract will expire.

Eye Popper: Eight of the ten financial institutions are considering adopting at least the latest cloud-based core technologies.

Reflecting their commitment to digital transformation, 80% of respondents said they would consider moving to a cloud-based core. Their main challenge in their current relationship with providers was their ability to customize.

The green-looking grass is offered in the form of several new core providers such as Finxact, Nymbus and Mambu. These new next-generation cores may be a good option, Smith says. They are lighter, smaller, more agile, and built for digital. But in reality, they are still a very new company. The life cycle for selling core systems, transforming and scaling people takes a long time. Most of those vendors today have only one or two US banks using their products.

Reflecting this observation, Martin Whybrow, founder of NextGen Core Banking Solutions, [new core providers] Some will fail, some will be acquired, some will fill the niche, and some will become mainstream. “

Big tech providers are trying to keep up with the changing industry

Established core providers are aware of the changing nature of the industry and are adopting strategies to address it. They are motivated to keep the business, Smith says. But it’s always a balancing act. If they have thousands of different banks and credit unions on their products, they can’t meet everyone’s needs. They try to find the highest priority, the most common needs.

Financial Brand asked four of the largest full-service banking technology providers how they are responding to the rapidly changing needs of client institutions. The next section reflects their answers.

As a sign of the FIS era, FIS has renewed its approach to providing core systems through the modern banking system described in the company’s literature as an entirely new dedicated solution for digital native banking. The most important of its features is a set of flexible, scalable, and highly configurable core banking product processors built on a common platform with open API access.

Andrew Beatty, Head of Global Next Generation Banking at FIS, said it is a brand new platform that leverages all the latest and greatest technologies of the time. This gives the architecture a certain level of flexibility so that it can move as the industry moves.

This is being done at Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank, replacing traditional deposit and trust services with FIS components. Beatty says the approach adopted by banks is one of the iterative approaches to the big bang approach that replaces everything instantly.

Jack Henry & Associates Jack Henry & Associates has historically focused most of its attention on community banks and credit unions, with 8,500 institutions as clients. According to CEO David Foss, he also claims to register 50-55 new clients each year.

Foss has built an open ecosystem in the publication Finopotamus that allows community banks and credit unions to leverage our technology and connect to other fintechs of their choice to meet the unique needs of their businesses and communities. Curated a digital banking experience.

He points to the Jack Henry Vanno Digital Platform. What you used to call internet banking or mobile banking is no longer called it, Foss said in an interview with The Financial Brand. Its a single digital banking platform.

Providing an integrated digital banking platform is Fiserv’s priority to help clients engage in ongoing dialogue and better understand their evolving needs and strategic priorities, Dave said. McIninch, SVP, Strategy, Marketing, and Product Management say.

Our approach is to provide different systems that serve different clients, he says.For example, some client strategies focus on open architecture and detailed customization, while others require something that is more SaaS. [software as a service] Oriented.

In line with these policies, he mentions the Fiservs Abiliti platform. It states that it will provide financial institutions with a simplified, integrated digital banking platform that will make life easier and guide consumers to more informed financial decisions.

CSICSI points out its deeply integrated technology products, said Giovanni Mastronardi, Group President of the CSI Enterprise Banking Group. Even more important than a particular product feature is the unparalleled depth of integration of both our in-house product and service suite and what our vendor partners offer.

For example, he cites CSI’s digital banking platform, which uses a single code base for all digital banking applications, including mobile, online, and business banking. This allows users to get the same experience regardless of the device they use to access the banking service.

Competitive Help: Mainstream banking tech companies, pointing out their progress, admit that startup providers have driven them to modernization.

Regarding the impact of the rise of new core providers, mainstream tech companies have acknowledged startup contributions using words and phrases such as innovation, modernization, industry health, open APIs, and evolution.

We certainly respect competition from every angle, says Beatty of FIS.Our decision to invest the way we invested [Modern Banking Platform] This reflects the introduction of these new engines to the market, bringing some of these technologies needed to pull us back.

Rebuilding Core Banking Strategy

Core banking systems are changing rapidly and as new and improved technologies become mainstream, so financial institutions need to plan when changes become essential.

According to McKinsey’s article, most bank leaders recognize the importance of core banking, but many do not have a clear strategy tied to core banking. Banking operations continue to be disruptive, and traditional core architectures may not be able to accommodate existing banks. Also, given the long lead times required to move to a new core, they need to implement their strategy now.

McKinsey suggests that such a strategy could be created by answering a series of five questions, each containing several options to consider. Simply put, these are:

1. Do you need to change your legacy core banking system? Can the core system interface with other systems using modern communication methods such as APIs? “

2. What changes can be made to stop a complete change? Contrary to public opinion, the possible interventions are often not just lip-and-replace, but in practice the right choice.

3. What options do I have if I need to replace my core banking system? New core banking applications with a microservices-based architecture will be the core enabling the transition to this architecture. Traditional core banking providers are aware of the unique needs and potential of cloud-based microservices architectures. Bank leaders need to closely monitor what is happening here.

Microservices are applications that run independently and are split into small autonomous chunks that communicate with each other via APIs, says Paul Taylor, CEO of Thought Machine.

4. What are the elements of a good core banking business case? Traditional core banking alternatives have sought to support their claim by adding cost-cutting factors through process automation and cleanup, but paying for core banking transformation purely through efficiency It has proven to be very difficult.

5. What do financial institutions need to do next? There are some regrettable moves that banks can make now:

Create a list of tactical modernization needs for your current core banking system, but invest only when very necessary. Maintain general preparation for the migration. If you can try a new application, do so. Nurture core talent.

