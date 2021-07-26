Google announces Wordcraft, a co-editor of humans and AI for writing





A group of Google researchers recently proposed an AI-assisted editor called Wordcraft. This allows writers and dialogue systems to work together to write stories. Its innovative interface supports a variety of interactions using a few shots of learning and natural conversational affordances.

The latest tools also provide a sandbox for writers to explore the boundaries of transformer-based language models, paving the way for future human-in-loop training pipelines and new evaluation methods. A demonstration of the tool is shown below.

Registration for future ML workshops

For creative writers to find this tool useful, not only simple tasks such as adding text to the end of a sentence, but also complex tasks such as suggesting different expressions and changing the text style. Must be able to handle.

In addition, training individual language models for each of these features and making them all available from a single interface can be costly. For this reason, Google not only used a few-shot learning technique to build an assistant that leveraged a single language model, but also used an interactive model rather than a generic language model (GPLM).

How is Wordcraft different?

There are many tools available on the market today that provide users with a seamless writing experience, including Grammarly, Ginger, ProWritingAid, WhiteSmoke, and Reverso.

Recently, neural language models have been applied to various creative tasks such as text adventure games (AI Dungeon), collaborative slogans, and storytelling. Such systems use artificial intelligence to generate unlimited storylines or add text to the end of a story.

Extensive work has been done to go beyond the continuous text generation paradigm to incorporate additional control signals such as event sequences, topics of interest, and story titles. Most recently, Google researchers have proposed a task to fill in the blanks.

Google believes that most of these tasks that give users control beyond left-to-right generation require explicit training and make it difficult to support different types of dialogue. Inspired by a few shots of learning and interaction models, the latest text editor incorporates a creative writing assistant to support a variety of story writing tasks such as continuation, typing, and rewriting, as well as custom tasks. It also provides users with the ability to create seamlessly.

In our framework, conversations take place between storytellers and agents who respond to storytellers’ requests, and Google researchers say Andy Coenen, Luke Davis, and co-authored Wordcraft: Human-AI Collaborative Editor for Story Writing. I am writing in the title paper. Ippolito, Emily Reif, and Ann Yuan.

How does Wordcraft work?

Google builds a text editor from scratch and provides users with NLG support at several stages in storytelling.

See also Planning: Sketching the outline of the story Writing: Understanding the language Editing: Rewriting existing text

How Google Wordcraft works. (Left) The assistant proposes to continue the text with the user cursor, after clicking (Center) Get Continuation, the user is shown some continuations that can be selected, and (Right) Assistant rewrites the selected text. I suggest you to explain in detail. (Source: arXiv)

summary

According to Google researchers, “wordcraft” is a starting point for “deeper exploration” of the strengths and weaknesses of using language modes for multipurpose creative writing assistants.

Researchers have stated that the language model has extensively documented bias and memorization issues that need to be addressed carefully before making Wordcraft available to the public. The team found that even with far fewer parameters, more complex tasks such as model entry and fine-tuning were better than a few training sessions on a larger model.

The team plans to conduct a more formal user survey to better understand that writers want Wordcraft to be more convenient. Researchers will also consider ways to fine-tune lightweight.

Finally, Google researchers said they plan to investigate how the “data” collected from the use of Wordcraft can be used for evaluation and model training. Wordcraft is currently in the prototype stage. Check out the story written in Wordcraft here.

Join the Telegram group. Join a fascinating online community. Join us here. Subscribe to our newsletter Share your email to get the latest updates and related offers.Amit Raja Nike

Amit Raja Naik is a senior writer for Analytics India Magazine and delves into the latest innovations. He is also a professional bassist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://analyticsindiamag.com/google-introduces-wordcraft-a-human-ai-collaborative-editor-for-story-writing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos