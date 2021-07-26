“Watching Sound with Mark Ronson” explores the role of technology in music





“I’m always crazy about how things sound,” said Mark Ronson by setting up his third part of his six-part documentary on the intersection of technology and music.

“It’s the difference between a great song and an iconic recording,” he said.

A few seconds later, The Shangri-Las harmonizes the opening lyrics of “Out in the Streets” and their voices immerse themselves in the sparkling sea of ​​reverb, elevating what was a great song to a completely transcendental one.

Then followed by the story of Ronson producing Amy Winehouse, and when asked what kind of record she wanted to make, she replied by playing a Shangri-Las song.

As Ronson says, “it had this dark, expansive sound that evoked so many emotions, and I wondered,’How did they do it?'”

Ronson, who spent much of his life asking the same question as a music-crazy producer, aims to show exactly how viewers did it in the Apple TV + documentary Watch. Eligible to take the viewer on a journey of discovery. Sound with Mark Ronson. ”

He then rounded up some heavy hitters to look back on their own breakthroughs in technology.

Paul McCartney talks about using synthesizers at The Beatles

Paul McCartney has the patience of other Beatles exploring synths until he comes up with the memory of the tape loop used to record “Tomorrow Never Knows” and the perfect part of “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer”. I’m sharing how I tried it.

Hank Shockley recalls the moment he decided to take a drum beat from James Brown’s record and sample it for Public Enemy.

“And when that happened, it seemed like the whole world was open,” he said.

Other voices in the mix include the two surviving Beastie Boys, Sean Lennon, Questlove, Angel Olsen, DJ Premier, John Si, Kevin Parker, Nick Rhodes, Andy Taylor, and Gary Numan. , Ezra Koenig, T-Pain included. Music Documentary — Dave Grohl.

Each episode focuses on a single technological advance, from autotune to sampling, reverb, synthesizers, drum machines, and finally distortion.

The theme you are running will emerge. A human being who is doing everything possible to bend the latest technological advances to his device by misusing them, following the technical perfection of trying to correct human inaccuracies.

“When people start using it the wrong way, like a great innovation in music, usually good things come,” Ronson said at one point.

How to use Autotune in a way that Cher did not intend

Or, as Roger Linn, who intended the drum machine to actually sound like a real drummer, before hip-hop visionaries and princes caught them, “what you can do is brush Just make it. Paint it. “

Is Auto-Tune a “sound of cheating” (the first skepticism echoed by McCartney, Parker, and King Princess), as Ronson has repeatedly suggested near the beginning of the episode dedicated to it?

As Rin might say, cheating may be the reason the brush was made.

But artists have decades from Cher’s “belief” (the creators of Autotune first call his invention “used in a way I didn’t expect”) to the melancholy robot atmosphere. While using it in a more creative way.Kanye West’s “808s & Heartbreak”

Since he is a producer, Ronson explained many of his points by making music with each technological advance.

In its first episode of tracking voice manipulation from early use of talkboxes and vocoders to autotune to harmony engines and real-time harmony generation apps from people behind autotune, Ronson used auto in the game. Attempt-Adjust Charli XCX as a creative tool as his very embarrassed criminal partner.

Rethink Sean Lennon and John Lennon’s songs

The episode reaches a breathtaking peak, but when Sean Ono Lennon stops at Ronson’s studio and runs his father’s vocal track “hold on” through a harmony engine, he It was a technological advance that my father would have accepted.

“The Beatles and my dad were always at the forefront of what was happening,” he said.

The end result sounded like John Lennon led the robot heaven choir to a ghostly effect, but it somehow only increased the vulnerability of the vocals he recorded in 1970. did.

In the course of these six episodes, arguably the most enjoyable conversations music makers can enjoy, perhaps more related to the thrill of discovery when playing with new toys in the studio or practice space than the average music fan. I have.

But most of the time, Ronson and the music maker he gathered talk about a much more universal concept. For example, when McCartney concludes an episode of a synthesizer, “You have to allow progress. Without you, so you’d better ride together.”

“Watch the Sound” is a magic that can occur when musicians, from artists with McCartney history to young artists like King Princess, leave the comfort zone, adopt new technology, and take a mystery tour. An exhilarating proof of the law. ..

“Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” will premiere on Apple TV + on Friday, July 30th.

“Watch the sound with Mark Ronson” 4 stars

Great good

Fair Bad Bomb

Directors: Jason Zeldes, Morgan Neville, Mark Monroe

Starring: Mark Ronson, Paul McCartney, Questlove, Mike D, Adlock, Dave Grohl, Angel Olsen, King Princess

Rating: TV-MA, for languages

