Australia has heard cases of open access to Apple NFC technology because QR codes do not work

Apple’s alleged anti-innovation practices involving NFC technology were the focus of the Australian Parliamentary Commission, which heard a lawsuit in government intervention on Monday.

Apple Pay is the only payment application that can access the iPhone’s Near Field Communication (NFC) interface, but all other iPhone interfaces, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cameras, can be used with any application. Apple cites security as one of the reasons for refraining from technology.

“Host card emulation (HCE) is a less secure implementation and was adopted by Android. Apple didn’t implement HCE because it would make Apple devices less secure,” Apple replied. did. [PDF] For questions asked based on a notice from the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Business and Financial Services.

“Google may have opted for this implementation because Android software is used on a variety of hardware devices from different companies other than Google. Therefore, it is more secure than a secure element base. It’s lower, but I had to choose a software-centric solution. Implementation.

“Apple, which tightly integrates its operating system with its hardware, can offer a fully integrated solution that is superior to the Android approach.”

He also told the Commission that the implementation of HCE could worsen the consumer user experience.

Google responded by saying it believes there were no security breaches of any kind in the HCE situation.

“Our payment app is very secure. The HCE system used by so many banks around the world is directly audited by banks. We refute the proposal that the HCE environment is somehow insecure. “The president of Google said. EMEA Regional Partnership Diana Layfield told the Commission Monday afternoon.

“I think the Google Pay user experience is comparable to the Apple Pay user experience.”

Earlier this year, Germany enacted a requirement for technology infrastructure providers to allow payment service providers access to their technology infrastructure as part of their efforts to prevent money laundering. Apple and its NFC technology were captured by this law.

“It’s our experience that opening up access to NFC chips has created a lot of competition around the world. It’s a lot of competition for us and a lot of competition for the environment,” Rayfield said. Said depending on whether Australia should adopt similar legislative measures.

“We believe it’s a good thing, and obviously we made that choice many years ago.”

Lance Brockley, who backed Commonwealth Bank, Westpack, National Australia Bank, Bendigo Bank and Adelaide Bank, said in 2016 that Apple’s access control was an innovation in a joint application for access to Apple’s NFC technology. Said that it suppressed.

“In the application, it was pointed out that quarantine around the NFC interface would curb innovation and competition in the market, if only half of Australia’s mobile phones, Android phones, could introduce the new mobile wallet. , Because people don’t develop new mobile wallets, and they couldn’t deploy them to Apple, “Brockley told the committee on Monday.

“Accessing the NFC interface on the iPhone is costly, and Apple Pay charges the card issuer to access that interface, but the Android platform is free to the card issuer, so in that regard. You would have to believe that NFC quarantine and fees hinder access, which hinders the development of new and innovative purses, thus hindering competition. “

Brockley told the commission that when the bank’s application was rejected by the ACCC, there was one major supermarket that was developing a mobile wallet that would combine payments, points and coupons into one application. He said the solution wasn’t deployed because it’s only available on Android, given Apple’s NFC limitations.

He didn’t say whether it was Woolworths who recently launched Wpay to compete directly with some of the country’s major banks.

He also pointed to an example in the United States where Wal-Mart developed its own wallet instead of accepting Apple and Android Pay.

“We use a QR code system that accesses the phone’s camera instead of the NFC interface to allow access to all phones,” he explained.

But he would argue that it is not very appropriate in the Australian context where Australia has been used as a poster child for “tap and go” payments.

“Australia was one of the first countries to adopt NFC contactless card payments, and we need to remember that it became popular here long before it became popular in other countries,” he said. .. “Therefore, NFC terminals at the time of sale were much more ubiquitous than in other countries. Therefore, NFC interfaces were, for example, more valuable than the first United States, which had few contactless terminals. “

He also pointed out the current venue check-in that many Australians need to do to ensure the safety of COVID.

“I think almost everyone on the committee recently checked in to the venue using a QR code, and how do you compare that speed to the tap-and-go speed on your payment terminal? It’s much slower. The NFC contactless payment method, which is familiar to all people in Australia, is much easier to use than other systems. “

He also argued that QR payments are popular in China because they have not yet experienced the speed of NFC.

Eftpos and its wholly owned subsidy, BeemIt, would argue that QR codes are actually a great approach to Australia’s payment innovation.

On Monday, the company launched a new national compensation platform as part of its QR Code Utility Roadmap. It wants to quickly enable discounts and offers, all-in-one loyalty wallets, gamed social rewards, and promotions that support local businesses. ..

