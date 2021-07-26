Bangalore ranks 8th on the global list of major innovation hubs





New Delhi, July 26 (SocialNews.XYZ) Bangalore ranks third among India’s top innovation hubs outside Silicon Valley in the next four years, according to a report by KPMG. Ranked 8th on the list of 10 cities. A list of the most promising countries and jurisdictions for the development of disruptive technology.

An annual report entitled “Technology Innovation Hub” surveyed more than 800 industry leaders and showed that Covid-19 is rapidly accelerating new ways of working, but the world’s “technology hub” May not be in silicon, but it stays here. valley.

“India’s presence in the top three countries for the second year in a row to promote disruptive technology puts a great deal of emphasis on developing an organized technology hub to promote universal economic growth. Satya Easwaran, India’s partner and head technology for KPMG, Media and Telecom, said in a statement.

“The city’s well-structured infrastructure and resource machines have enabled many global tech companies to run smoothly from the city. Besides talent and investment, Bangalore is a growth story. He is also known as an accelerator and incubator that supports technology companies at all levels. We are confident that Bangalore will further establish itself as the world’s leading technology hub in the coming years, “adds Easwaran. I did.

Approximately 39% of industry leaders believe that hub cities such as London, Singapore and Tel Aviv will continue to play an important role, enabling people to unite and collaborate in communities with robust digital infrastructure. Only 22% think hubs are no longer important.

Almost 80% of leaders said they wouldn’t shrink their physical footprint, but only 26% were expected to hire primarily remote talent.

“During Covid-19, the success of the technology sector outperformed most other industries, and many companies have grown significantly since the inception of the pandemic. This makes collaboration more virtualized, but companies Innovation still needs to take place, and the KPMG Technology Innovation Hub Report reveals that physical workplaces and innovation hubs remain a key element of technology companies’ strategies, even when they aren’t around Silicon Valley. Alex Holt, Global Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications at KPMG, has been added.

The survey included 12 countries, with about two-thirds (66%) of respondents being executives. The data for this publication was collected from March 2021 to May 2021.

Source: IANS

About Gopi

Gopi Adusumilli is a programmer. He is the editor of Social News.XYZ and the president of AGK Fire Inc.

He enjoys designing websites, developing mobile applications, and publishing news articles about current events from a variety of certified news sources.

In terms of writing, he likes to write about current world politics and Indian cinema. His future plans include developing SocialNews.XYZ into a news website with no prejudice or judgment.

He can be contacted at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.socialnews.xyz/2021/07/26/bengaluru-8th-in-global-list-of-leading-tech-innovation-hubs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

