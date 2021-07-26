Olympic Google Doodle already has a speedrun champion





Google was talked about over the weekend in honor of the Tokyo Olympics by turning the iconic Google Doodle into a fully playable interactive video game. And in a healthy competitive spirit, gamers quickly speeded it up.

Personally, I’m a little nerd of Google Doodle. As a child, I kept all my Google Doodles (including a fairly extensive collection of past collections) on my family’s PC and categorized my collections in a way that even Marie Kondo would be jealous of. But even for me, Google Doodle archaeologists were impressed with the opening ceremony Doodle in Tokyo.

This wasn’t the first time I’ve used a Google Doodle game, but I’ve completed seven different sports and dozens of in-game quests, the most detailed I’ve ever seen. Needless to say, you play as a calico “casslet” (see Cat Athletes). This makes the experience even more enjoyable.

Not surprisingly, the game became a headline that was particularly cool and exciting, and the gaming community soon turned it into its own Olympic sport. And the competitive Google Doodle Speed ​​Running was born.

According to r / Speedrun subreddit, the official speedrun record for Google Doodle’s Champion Island climbing game is an impressive 11 seconds.

However, this record is jointly held by three players, Examination Massive95, stratpat1964, and dishadow99, who shared their achievements on r / speedrun subreddit, so the figurative gold medal must be split into three.

This is not the first ode to video games we saw at the Tokyo Olympics, but it may not be the last, given that the opening ceremony was spotted in tribute to the country’s game heritage.

You can break the world record Reckon? I was lucky because Doodle was still playable for a few weeks during the Olympics. Here you can work hard to beat the record.

If you get an impressive score (even if it’s not a world record), be sure to post it in the comments below.

