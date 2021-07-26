Ultralife Exhibits Two New Battery Products at HIMSS-Med-Tech Innovation





Medical battery maker Ultra Life Corporation will unveil two new products for the first time at the HIMSS exhibition in Las Vegas this year.

Ultralife has been manufacturing critical power solutions for fixed and portable medical technologies around the world for decades. It is from this experience that Ultralife has developed a new X5 medical cart power system and an enhanced U1 smart medical technology battery, in addition to the technical capabilities of its subsidiaries Accutronics and SouthWest Electronic Energy. Visitors to HIMSS can learn more about these products and the custom battery pack and charger design and manufacturing services offered. According to the Ultralife team.

The X5medical Cart Power System allows medical cart integrators to power computers, monitors, printers, and other peripherals directly with the energy supplied by one or two hot-swappable batteries. increase.

Named URB-X5 by Ultralife, these 276Wh Lithium Iron Phosphate Rechargeable Smart Batteries power an internal pure sine wave inverter to output 120VAC 60Hz (150W). The URB-X5 battery can be installed in the power system for charging or removed from a specially designed cradle for charging. The connector system and wide grab handle allow the battery to be inserted into the cradle in either direction for quick and easy replacement. The internal bridge battery allows uninterrupted operation while the battery is being replaced.

A wall or desk mountable 2-bay smart charger is available to recharge the battery within 6 hours. Chargers, batteries, and power systems have status indicators that convey a variety of information such as charging status.

Battery enclosures are made entirely of aluminum for light weight and high strength, so that’s not the only design consideration.

Eric Lind, Vice President of Commercial Operations and Business Development at Ultralife, said: One of the many things in the light of COVID-19 is that portability of medical technology is important. These carts require a safe, reliable and lightweight power system that can meet the growing power demands of the X5. HIMSS wants to introduce you to this versatile power system.

Most customers specify an X5 power system with one or two hot-swappable batteries, but in hybrid configurations, paired with a U1 battery that can embed a hot-swappable battery when longer runtimes are required. can. This allows the power system to be used for a variety of applications.

The latest version of Ultralifes12V U1 can increase device uptime by increasing energy by almost 20% (492Wh to 584Wh) and disconnecting more medical applications from the mains. Ultralife will also introduce a 24V version of the Smart U1 to meet the power and energy requirements of 24V medical applications.

Lind added: While providing medical care, what nurses and doctors want to worry about is loss of power. That’s why we believe it’s one of the first things medical design engineers should consider, and Ultralife is a medical battery that delivers reliable, long-lasting performance that exceeds the requirements of modern medical technology. Continues to develop.

Many technical applications can use these new pre-designed power solutions, but may require more customer-specific solutions. Ultralife can be used to discuss custom battery pack design and manufacturing services that the original equipment manufacturer may need. Ultralife has experience providing solutions for applications such as ventilators, infusion pumps, digital radiography equipment, and cardiopulmonary equipment.

The HIMSS exhibition will be held from August 913, 2021 at the Venetian Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas.

