Chris Metzen and Mike Morheim apologize for Activision Blizzard’s allegations

California’s recent proceedings against Activision Blizzard on suspicion of discrimination and harassment of women have responded to all sorts of reactions.

The general public is shocked and frightened by the details of the submission, but Activision Blizzard executives have blown up investigators for distorted and rushed proceedings and hired them at the company, they say inclusive. I praise the policy. This, in turn, has infuriated many past and present employees who have made public and private statements about both claims and corporate responses.

But there are other categories of responses as well. I no longer use Blizzard, but it was formerly an icon of the company and the boss of the company I was in charge of when much of this was done. Now that I’m not in the office, I’m more free to speak and am actively apologizing.

Most notable of these are Chris Metzen, who is deeply involved in creating Blizzard’s iconic Warcraft, StarCraft and Diablo franchises, and former Blizzard co-founder who left in 2018. This is Mike Morheim, the president. Now they have their own studios, Warchief and Dreamhaven, respectively.

Both announced their apologies on Twitter this week and were in a similar tone. Heres Metzen:

I failed. sorry. I deeply apologize to Blizzards, to everyone I know, and to those I have never met, for my role in the culture that fostered harassment, inequality, and indifference.

And Morhaime:

I think it’s just a word, but I would like to thank the women who had a terrible experience. I listen to you, I believe in you, and I am very sorry to disappoint you. If you are willing to share them, I would love to hear your story. As an industry leader, I can use my influence to drive positive change and fight misogyny, discrimination and harassment wherever possible.

Responses to these apologies are mixed. Many, including former or current Blizzard employees, appreciate feelings that go far beyond what current Activision Blizzard leadership says, but how much each person knows about the company’s culture. At that time, the question of what they were and what they ignored or didn’t realize at all continued. The scope of the investigation certainly covers their tenure, so it’s not surprising that they can seem to be talking about their time there, so what each in the California proceedings is It’s not clear if it has to play a role.

The difference in tone between Morheim and Metsens compared to current President J. Allen Black and CCO Frantownsend is that the current leaders there essentially happened, given that it effectively admits guilt. I don’t apologize. See what Townsend said earlier this week:

When I joined the executive leadership team, I was convinced that I was in a company that was valued, treated with respect, and offered the same opportunities that men in the company were given. A hard-line approach to inappropriate or hostile work environments and sexual harassment issues.

The reaction was broken by almost everyone, including current employees, which seems to be the line Activision Blizzard takes for the proceedings themselves.

This will be a long story, and will probably continue to hear from people in the company, or those who worked there. I will come more.

