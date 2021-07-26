Bairong Inc. Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report for 2020





Beijing, July 26, 2021 / PRNewswire /-China’s leading independent AI-powered technology platform, Bairong Inc (“Bairong”, 6608.HK), is the first report on the environment, society and governance in 2020. (“Report”). The report outlines Byron’s initiatives and investments across six sections: Corporate Governance, Innovation, Customer Service, Human Resources Development, Green Development and Returning to Society. ..

Working on the concept of “Technology for Good,” this report highlights Byron’s significant investment in innovation in 2020. The AI ​​Finance Lab has successfully developed an intelligent outbound calling robot and an automated machine learning platform. Meanwhile, the Financial Big Data Research Center has released a timely research report entitled “China’s Economy during the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

On the technology side, Byron has developed a core system and sought a new frontier for a particular financial scenario. To address the lack of AI talent and the difficulty of developing AI applications, Bairong has established an ORCA automated machine learning platform. This halved the length of the modeling-to-deployment cycle. In addition, its new intelligent customer service system helps financial institutions reduce costs and improve efficiency, while the Intelligent Risk Control Middle Platform allows banks and other traditional financial institutions to digitally transform and innovate risk control. We will help you to achieve it.

In addition, the report shows Byron’s continued investment in R & D. In 2020, the company acquired 18 intellectual property rights related to data insights, federation machine learning, risk control cloud platforms, business intelligence (BI) analytics, and model monitoring, bringing the total number of IPs closer to 100. ..

As a complement to its technological achievements, the report reveals how Byron’s latest product and service innovations can help financial institutions provide better financial services and better experiences for consumers. I am. Full lifecycle intelligent risk management and precision marketing solutions provide improved front-end marketing and customer acquisition with pre-lending fraud prevention, dynamic early warning during lending, and post-lending full-process services. I will support you. Last year, Bairong used nine operational management principles and customer feedback processing procedures to optimize the customer feedback mechanism to ensure quality service and timely response to feedback.

The 2020 ESG report promises to increase its positive impact on society and highlights Byron’s role in social responsibility. Recognizing that risk management is becoming more difficult for financial institutions, Byron’s new intelligent risk management system is used by financial institutions to package back-end resources and mitigate business risk on the front-end. I will be able to do it. The system can be used in a variety of risk management scenarios such as fraud prevention, risk assessment, risk alerting, and post-loan management.

The report also covers Byron’s ongoing efforts to improve its corporate governance structure in 2020 to continually improve efficiency, manage risk management levels and prevent compliance risks. In response to the pandemic, the company has established a new risk identification and management process to address new risks such as extreme weather events, human environmental damage, infectious diseases and internet security. At the same time, new compliance risk management measures enable Byron to achieve efficient identification in risk management and maintain operational management and performance in accordance with laws, regulations and standards.

To promote our commitment to a sustainable future, the 2020 ESG Report outlines Byron’s ongoing commitment to green development. Bairong is actively helping to reduce energy and resource consumption around the world by supporting the digital transformation of the financial services industry. Meanwhile, the company has implemented key initiatives to mitigate its environmental impact, such as green offices, green procurement processes, and green data centers.

