Revisited-Google generation is ok





Lettie Conrad: Looking back over the last 12 years of fear and aversion to the Google generation, early on the digital transformation of scholarly publishing and the predictions that herald the technological turmoil that will bring about lasting changes in the user experience of all ages. I was impressed with the call and research field. Reviewing these posts, including this 2009 commentary from Anmichael following a session on topics at the SSP Annual Meeting that year, publishers and partners build more service-oriented programs and data-driven digital. You can see the rationale for this. product.

Evidence of changes in researcher practices and academic communication from studies such as those of the CIBER research team is now integrated into user-driven publishing strategies. And in retrospect, we can see that many of these changes aren’t specific to the young set, but in fact Google (and other mess) has made permanent changes to the information experience of all of us. I did. For those at the forefront of such product development and cultural change, progress can sometimes be slow and painful. It helps us to look back and remember how far we have come.

Published for Google generation

Immediately after Adam Bry’s keynote, Joy Moore, also from Seed Media Group [Editor’s note — sold off to National Geographic in 2011], Moderated a panel called “Publish to Google Generation”.Speakers included Vikram Savkar (Nature) [Editor’s note — now with Wolters Kluwer], Rich Pirozzi (Wily Higher Education) [Editor’s note: now Wiley Plus], And Ryan Jones (Pubget) [Editor’s note — PubGet was acquired by the Copyright Clearance Center in 2012].. All the speakers were great, but I focus on Vikram Savkar.

Vikram has, to some extent, acknowledged that we are all Google generations. As a result of Google, YouTube, Twitter, and other applications that teach us to manipulate information in different ways, our habits and expectations of information are changing and continuing to change.

However, he specifically defined the Google generation as people under the age of 25 who grew up shaped by search, crowdsourced content (such as Wikipedia), and free information. His premise was that these people had a radically different way of looking at information.

The Google generation expects:

Parallel and structured access to information (information needs to be one step away, no structured navigation required) Punchy information rather than persistent information (first if the content doesn’t get in seconds) Convenience (information about all crowdsourced content such as Wikipedia is available to some extent) Information to be free (they consider open access to be their right to birth)

In my opinion, these attributes are already virtually universal customer expectations, or are rapidly becoming universal expectations, regardless of “generation”.

This may look like tearing hair, but it’s not. If generations “come” that do not represent the current client population, it is wise to measure the release of their corresponding products and features. This allows you to maintain revenue when this client-based migration takes place.

Conversely, if this change in customer base has already taken place and there are no products or services that meet or exceed these expectations, then you should move faster.

I’m convinced that there are cognitive differences in what has grown as part of the Google generation. But I haven’t yet heard of one attribute attributed to them that doesn’t seem to be rooted in the entire population.

do you have?

