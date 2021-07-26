Joshua Marcuse, Head of Strategy and Innovation at Google Global Public Sector, has awarded Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson the second consecutive Wash 100 Award.





Joshua Marcuse, Head of Strategy and Innovation for Google’s Global Public Sector Business, awarded the 2021 Wash 100 Award, the most prestigious of all government contracts (GovCon), during a visit by Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson on Tuesday. it was done.

The Wash100 Award is an annual honor given to the elite members of the GovCon community and is expected to make the most important contribution next year. This is the second consecutive year that Marcuse has won the Wash 100 Award. This shows his level of commitment and success in our community and throughout the Commonwealth.

Marcuse received a trophy from Garretson last week for his leadership and efforts to advance digital transformation, technological capabilities and promote industry partnerships for his recent 100 Wash Awards.

Previously, Marcuse was recognized for his efforts to modernize the department’s software and maintain ethical guidelines for implementing artificial intelligence and other new technologies.

In Google’s cloud segment, Marcuse is responsible for leading a digital transformation team that drives the development of public sector issues such as cyber defense, smart cities, and public health.

Marcuse will also lead the Google Clouds partnership with Microsoft, Apple and the Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL) to create notification tools to support contact tracing activities as part of a broader COVID-19 response effort. I helped.

Google has also launched a service that supports the operation of collaborative teams to meet the remote work needs brought about by the pandemic. These include the Workspace for Government tool and an artificial intelligence-based customer service platform called Contact Center AI.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Google Cloud and Joshua Marcuse for the 2021 Wash 100 Awards. Even the most elite executives in our sector do not win multiple awards in their federal career. Executive Mosaic is proud to recognize a consistent level of excellence in Marcuses.

