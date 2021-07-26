See Tesla and Apple! Hello Google and Roblox!





Tesla and Apple have long been the most popular foreign stocks for Korean investors, but they are no longer. Between July 1st and July 23rd, Korean investors bought Google-owned Alphabet’s net $ 86.54 million stake, the most popular foreign country, according to data from Korean Securities Depositaries. It became a stock. The second most popular was California-based online game developer Roblox, who bought a net amount of $ 75.95 million for Koreans. The rise of the Metaverse has driven its popularity. Roblox allows users to develop their own mini-games and share them with others to change their in-game currency, Robux, to real money. By allowing users to build their own world and make real money, it has become a hot metaverse platform. My elementary school daughter always logs in to Roblox, plays games there, and meets friends online, says Choi, 47, who recently invested 20 million won ($ 17,400) in Roblox stock. I decided to invest because it feels like the virtual world is really close to human reality. The major IT shares were also popular. Amazon ranked third with a net purchase of $ 74.35 million for Koreans, followed by Microsoft with a net purchase of $ 62.95 million and Facebook with a net purchase of $ 59.74 million. Tesla and Apple have deleted the investor’s shopping list. Tesla was the most popular foreign stock among Koreans earlier this year. Investors purchased a net worth of $ 1.715 billion in shares between January and June. However, between July 1st and July 23rd, investors offloaded $ 35.8 million in net Tesla shares and $ 169.73 million in net Apple shares. This means that a South Korean investor who bought Tesla shares earlier this year lost some money. Tesla, which traded at $ 729.77 per share on January 4, is now trading at less than $ 644, down about 12%. It once exceeded $ 880 on January 25th. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were also a popular option for investors, based on an analysis that the US index will rise further for some time. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, was the sixth most popular investment. South Korean investors made a net purchase of $ 52.04 million. The SPDR S & P 500 and Vanguard S & P 500 ETF ETFs, which track the S & P 500 Index, came in 9th and 10th place as Koreans made net investments of KRW 38.17 million and $ 37.52 million, respectively. Technology-intensive Nasdaq is up 16.8% compared to the beginning of the year as of July 23, while the S & P 500 is up more than 19%. Analysts have warned South Korean investors to be more cautious about foreign stocks. Many investors tend to buy when prices are already very high, they say. Indeed, many US stocks have risen in a short period of time this year. However, Mirae Asset Financial analyst Seo Sang-young said it was not easy to predict when it would be appropriate to buy. In that case, ETFs that allow people to invest in many different stocks can be a better alternative than just investing in a company. Cho Jae-young, vice president of Weltedu, a Seoul-based consulting firm, agrees with Seo. Cho said Korean investors need to make long-term investments in companies that are continuously profitable, rather than confusing their portfolios in the short term for high returns.

SARAH CHEA, YEOM JI-HYEON [[email protected]]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/2021/07/26/business/finance/roblox-facebook-tesla/20210726171000687.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos