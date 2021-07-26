Marlboro Technology Fund will be renamed Global Innovation Fund to resume with broader investment policy





As a result of the fund’s investment remittance changes, they will move from the IA Technology and Telecommunications sector to the IA Global Sector when the changes take effect on September 22, 2021.

Marlboro had previously had to invest 80% of his portfolio in the stock of a company officially classified as a technology or telecommunications business, but after the change, Feld will invest in a strong-growing business. He said he would have “greater freedom.” Prospects for innovative or highly effective ways in which they use technology or business processes.

Marlboro’s special situation shifts to IA UK All Companies sector after investment policy change

Rebranded funds are expected to have at least 50% invested in SMEs and at least half of their portfolio will be allocated to companies listed on the US and UK markets.

Feld took over as fund manager last September after the retirement of Conor McCarthy, which had been operating since its launch in May 2003.

“Technology companies can be very narrowly thought of as companies that manufacture hardware, software, and services based on silicon chips. Of course, they are interested in the exceptional companies that do that, but this fund The opportunity to be set to is much greater, “he said.

“There are a large number of companies that are not officially classified as“ technology ”company that creates value by addressing technology.

“We excel in these technology-enabled companies, companies with strong and unique intellectual property, and innovative and creative ways to rock existing markets and open new ways to do things. I am very interested in companies that utilize the technology. “

He also added the opportunity to invest in non-chip companies that are “breaking new ground for their own and / or innovative intellectual property, business models, and know-how.”

Former L & G and AXA executives join Marlboro Group as non-executive directors

Feld, who co-manages the Marlborough UK Micro-Cap Growth, Marlborough Nano-Cap Growth and Marlborough Special Situations funds, said: Being a market, our main focus is to find next-generation technology, technology-aware, or IP-driven success stories.

“Rather than focusing on’megatech’, we are looking for companies that have the potential to grow into tomorrow’s technology giants, and market inefficiencies bring attractively priced small and medium cap stocks. I’m also looking for an opportunity. The situation of the cap. “

Marlboro CEO Richard Goodall said: “Guy is a leading equity picker with a wealth of experience in investing in powerful processes and technology and technology-enabled companies. Combining technology and innovation, we believe it is the future and global. Innovation funds offer truly unique opportunities to fund buyers. “

