Google Maps Congestion Forecast Expands To More Cities As Commuters Try To Avoid COVID-19





Google Maps informs travelers in more regions of public transport congestion as more commuters are trying to keep their COVIDs safe.

Launched in 2019 in about 200 cities for iOS and Android users of Google Maps, Google says it has been extended to cover “more than 10,000 modes of transportation in 100 countries.”

Google’s information about train, bus, and subway congestion is generated using historical location data and self-reports from Google Maps users who respond to push alerts asking for public transport congestion.

The itinerary data for Google’s “crowd” forecasts has been anonymized, the company said.

Transportation provides technology

Google uses technology developed by the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) in New York to show Google Maps users in New York how busy a particular train is. Data from New South Wales transportation provides similar information to Sydney travelers.

“New York and Sydney are piloting the ability to display live congestion information down to the passenger car level,” Google Maps product director Eric Tholomé wrote in a blog post published on July 21. increase.

The real-time information that Google Maps displays in New York and Sydney comes from technology developed by transportation itself.

For LIRR, data from sensors that track movements in and out of vehicle doors, or the total weight of a train’s seat cabin, provides a real-time estimate of the number of seats occupied by a particular vehicle.

“LIRR is not only considering industry-wide best practices, but also developing its own best practices,” said Phil Eng, president of the company, in a statement.

“Working with Google will allow more customers to know as much information as possible about their ride. We want to make it as easy as possible so that riders returning to the railroad can make safe decisions. increase.”

Can I opt out?

Google says the extended public transport congestion tracker was “designed with privacy in mind,” but some users are uncomfortable providing their location data to Internet giants. May remember.

If you don’t want to share information, you can disable the location from within your Google Account by following these steps:

The easiest way to access your Google Account homepage is by tapping / clicking your profile picture in the upper right corner of the Gmail app or google.com search page.[Googleアカウントの管理]Is to select.[データとパーソナライズ]Choose. From the list of options, scroll down to Activity Controls and select Manage Activity Controls. Turn the option on and off to select what you want to share. To stop sharing location data with Google[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]When[位置履歴]Must be turned off.

