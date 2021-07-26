Changes in government relations reflect an expanded role | VTx





Several personnel changes have been announced, reflecting the growing and expanding role of the Virginia Tech Government Department.

Chris Yianilos, who has been Chief Government Relations Officer at Virginia Tech since 2013, has been promoted to Vice President of Government and Community Relations.

In addition, Elizabeth Hooper, who has been State University President since 2013, will be Vice President of Government and Community Relations. She will continue to engage in state liaison work, expanding into community-federal relations.

Rebekah Gunn, who has been an Assistant Director of Government Relations since 2019, will be Director of Government Relations and Roanoke Community Relations. Her new mission reflects Virginia Tech’s growing presence in the larger Roanoke Valley.

A search for New River Valley municipal and community-related directors will soon begin to help the university maintain strong partnerships with the community around the Blacksburg campus.

In 2019, the Department of Government was appointed by President Tim Sands to lead university community-related efforts in northern Virginia. With this announcement, the team will be even more involved in similar work in Roanoke and the New River Valley.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said government and community relations teams are important strategic partners in some of the university’s key initiatives. From the Innovation Campus to the growth of the Fullerin Institute for Biomedical Sciences, the Federal Cyber ​​Initiative, and many other teams, this team was invaluable to the university. Their work is an important factor in keeping the university moving forward, and we are pleased that these new roles provide an additional way for teams to serve the university.

Joining Virginia Tech in 2009, Yianilos leads a team representing the university in front of federal, state, and local government officials. In addition, Government and Community Relations Departments closely monitor legal and institutional behavior, facilitate interaction with university managers and faculty members who support university initiatives, and engage with elected and appointed staff. We will continue to nurture and inform you about issues and initiatives that are important to the university. And higher education.

Prior to enrolling at Virginia Tech, Yianilos worked with US Senator John Warner as Deputy Chief of Staff, Legislative Director, and Legislative Advisor for over a decade. He also worked for books. David A. Faber of the US District Court in the Southern District of West Virginia.

In 2010, Yianilos founded Hokies on the Hill, an internship program focused on Capitol Hill at Virginia Tech. This model experiential learning program gives students the opportunity to work in Washington, DC, earn credits for the entire semester while interning at Capitol Hill, and attend small classroom seminars focused on timely real-world policy topics. To do. Yianilos will continue to lead the program that initiated a policy career for several Virginia Tech graduates.

Yianilos holds a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech and a law degree from Washington & Lee University’s Faculty of Law.

Hooper enrolled at Virginia Tech in 2010 and was appointed Director of State Affairs in 2013. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Radford University and a graduate degree from Virginia Tech.

Gunn joined the government in 2019 after serving as Vice President of Public Policy at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce. She previously worked for the North Carolina State Government and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from North Carolina State University.

