Google’s DeepMind AI solves the protein problem 50 years ago and discovers the 3D structure of the elusive components of life





Human evolution is a constant process, and so is the development of the medical world around us. The key is to understand the genomic structure. The human genome has indications for over 20,000 proteins, but one-third of them are largely undetermined.

Today, artificial intelligence (AI) predicts the structure of almost every human protein, which has puzzled scientists over the last few decades. Developed by Google’s DeepMind, AlphaFold collects a database of genomic instructions, making everything online for free use by researchers.

Proteins have been a challenge for scientists for decades because of their unique, confounding 3D structure made from amino acids.

What is a protein?

Proteins are complex structures that play an important role in the functioning of the body and are components of cell structure. According to the National Library of Medicine, proteins do most of the work inside cells and are required for the structure, function, and regulation of body tissues and organs.

Proteins are exquisite biological machines, and their three-dimensional structure is often aesthetically pleasing and functionally important as a component of life. (Photo: DeepMind)

They are made from smaller structures known as amino acids, which bind to each other like chains, and the sequence of amino acids determines the unique 3D structure there. These proteins provide cell structure and support. On a larger scale, they also allow the body to move, receive signals, and act as transporters that coordinate biological processes between different cells, tissues, and organs.

Determining protein structure

The first protein structure was determined in 1958 and has since helped us understand some properties, mechanisms, and functions in the body. Experimental methods are underway to understand these complex structures, but computational methods are being developed to predict protein structures in parallel from amino acid sequences.

“This complementary approach promises to scale faster, easier, more efficiently and keep up with the exponential growth of sequence data,” DeepMind said in a statement.

The latest achievements were brought about during the biennial protein structure prediction challenge called the 14th Community Wide Experiment (CASP14) on the important evaluation of protein structure prediction technology. Researchers say the new development has the potential to revolutionize life sciences, with 130 million protein structure resources expected to increase by the end of the year.

The protein structure of tuberculosis. (Photo: DeepMind)

Why is it important?

Researchers say that having the forms of these proteins at hand gives them insight into their function and mechanism.

The availability of protein structures can accelerate the understanding of cellular components and lead to more advanced discoveries of new drugs for treating disease. DeepMind says protein databases help researchers find cures for their illnesses and seek solutions to other major problems facing humanity, such as antibiotic resistance, microplastic pollution, and climate change. I did.

In addition to providing data on human protein structures, the company has also created public proteomes for 20 other biologically important organisms, creating a total of over 350,000 protein structures.

The protein structure of Plasmodium malaria. (Photo: DeepMind)

“In the coming months, we plan to significantly expand our coverage to almost all sequenced proteins known in science. Over 100 million structures covering most of the UniProt reference database. This is the world. It’s a true protein almanac, “says the AI ​​team.

AlphaFold predicted the structure of nearly 20,000 proteins expressed in humans. This was confirmed by an independent benchmark test in which researchers compared the computational structure to the structure. The system accurately predicted the structure of nearly 95% of proteins.

Tissues in 2020 became a hot topic all over the world after determining the 3D shape of proteins from amino acid sequences. The Google team outperformed the other 100 teams in this challenge. “This is the discovery of generations of scientists, from early pioneers in protein imaging and crystallography to thousands of predictors and structural biologists who have spent years experimenting with proteins ever since. It’s based. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/science/story/google-deepmind-artificial-intelligence-protein-structures-medicine-life-sciences-1832809-2021-07-26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos