New tools measure technology and innovation adoption at the local government level





In the future, South African municipalities will be able to use technology-based tools to notify them to expand or embrace innovation to improve service delivery.

This is because the Ministry of Science and Innovation (DSI) aims to roll out the Municipal Innovation Maturity Index (MIMI), a tool for measuring local government innovation, nationwide.

Officially announced last week, MIMI was developed and piloted through DSI partnerships with the South African Municipal Association (SALGA), the Human Science Research Council (HSRC) and the University of KwaZulu Natal (UKZN).

This tool benchmarks and assesses municipal science, technology, and innovation readiness levels to determine the maturity level of innovation adoption, explains Dr. Phil Mjwara, Director of DSI (DG).

In addition, he measures the ability of individual employees and municipalities to learn, implement, hire and institutionalize innovations that can improve service delivery.

Mjwara explains that the tool is in line with the 2030 National Development Plan (NDP), which prioritizes the introduction of innovation and technology to improve the country’s capabilities.

According to DG, DSI has derived a plan for the MIMI tool from the NDP target. Backed by investments in technology systems, data and innovation, the local government sector is committed to improving governance, building trust in citizens, improving the quality of basic services, reducing poverty and combating corruption. Useful.

The intention to position the government as an enabler in line with policy is very important. To promote the adoption and adoption of innovation in the municipality, SALGA, HSRC and UKZN have been appointed to develop, pilot and deploy MIMI in the municipality.

DSI hopes that MIMI’s nationwide rollout will strengthen its ability to plan, integrate and incorporate innovation and technology into its day-to-day operations and create an environment in which it can embrace innovation.

The goal of national expansion is to cover 50% of municipalities during the current medium-term strategic framework (2019-2024).

Director of Science Innovation-Dr. Phil Mjwara.

Mjwara explains that the tool was piloted by the project team. The project team recruited 24 municipalities, 9 metros, 9 municipalities and 6 municipalities to participate in the pilot.

A total of 68 municipalities aimed to participate in the pilot implementation and testing of MIMI. However, due to the situation of COVID-19, only some municipalities were able to participate.

Even if the participation rate does not meet the expected threshold, the department reveals that it has provided valuable insights into the innovation process within the participating municipalities.

The pilot report found that more than half of the municipalities were ranked at maturity level 3. This means that innovations will be controlled and authorities will optimize and evaluate solutions and improve them for internal benefit.

Mjwara said: As a science innovation sector, we are working very hard to build a governance structure within the government. It is an inter-ministerial committee of many government departments, providing services, modernizing sectors, or adopting new code sources.

Tshepang Mosiea, director of science and technology for sustainable human settlement at DSI, says the tool was tested to see if it fits its purpose. The department is currently considering ways to replicate and deploy tools nationwide, especially in local governments, Mosiea said.

We believe that this tool will provide a more robust report blueprint for future innovation practices in municipalities.

Following the pilot, the department planned a series of contracts with the municipalities that participated in the pilot.Next month will be held as a learning forum [August] Just to provide feedback on the practice of innovation when joining a pilot. MIMI partners will use these efforts to improve their tools and enhance their data collection mechanisms.

As a division of scientific innovation, we are very excited about the implementation of pilots, Mosiea adds.We firmly believe it [MIMI] It provides an opportunity to support the country’s smart city agenda and other related initiatives on smart cities. We hope that the participation of local governments in the development of MIMI will increase.

Mjwara calls on municipalities to partner with DSI on MIMI’s nationwide rollout and encourages participation in departmental programs designed to assist municipalities in expanding innovations that can provide and improve basic service delivery. increase.

