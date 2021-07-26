That’s why Google abandoned the Chrome Home UI redesign





Google Chrome for Android has been evolving for years with new features and improvements, but for a long time the UI hasn’t been significantly updated. Google tried the new UI several times, but the plan didn’t go through the testing phase. The first attempt, called Chrome Home, was made in 2017, with the address bar moved to the bottom of the screen. Google later deprecated Chrome Duplex (later named Duet) in favor of it. It introduced a split toolbar and received some updates a year later before it was finally killed. Google hasn’t announced why it abandoned these UI experiments after a long test, but former Google sheds more light on this issue.

In a blog post on his site, Chris Lee, a former staff interaction designer for Google Chrome, described Google Home as an ambitious redesign of the main UI for mobile Chrome. Lee created his own ideas and suggestions for Google Chrome.The new UI brings Chrome Omnibox to the bottom with a tab switcher and a 3-dot menu, swiping up[検出],[ダウンロード],[ブックマーク],[履歴]The tab is displayed.

This project was aimed at addressing two issues:

To improve one-handed use and reachability on large screen smartphones. Everything is behind Chrome’s 3-dot menu to make it easier to find new features. It was difficult for the average user to find the feature.

As Lee wrote, this idea attracted internal attention and eventually became a priority for the Chrome organization. Then he led the team to execute the concept and repeat.

When the live test started, there were various reactions. The new UI has gained enthusiastic support among power users. However, this change did not work for some mainstream users. As a result, Lee began to rethink everything.

“We’ve heard a lot of reactions. This feature has gained enthusiastic support among the tech community. But for some mainstream users, this change has been confusing. Chrome We serve billions of users around the world with a variety of technology literacy, and we’re confident that launching Chrome Home doesn’t provide enough service for all. , Like proposing the original concept, advocated stopping the launch, which required considerable debate, “Chris Lee wrote in a blog post.

Interestingly, Lee adds that Apple’s new Safari redesign on iOS 15 shares many similarities (and criticisms) with the now obsolete Google Home UI.

