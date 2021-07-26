Food Tech Pioneer NotCo Announces $ 235 Million Series D Round With $ 1.5 Billion Valuation





NEW YORK-(BUSINESSWIRE)-A fast-growing food product with its own patented AI technology (named Giuseppe) that creates plant-based options with taste, feel, cooking and functionality. Similar to technology firm NotCo’s animal-based counterpart, it raised $ 235 million in a Series D funding round led by Tiger Global, bringing the company’s valuation to $ 1.5 billion. Series D also brought together new funds such as the DFJ Growth Fund and the Social Impact Foundation ZOMA Lab. With the participation of athletes Lewis Hamilton and Roger Federer, musicians and DJ Questlove, we are interested in the endless possibilities of NotCos innovating in the plant-based market.

NotCo has grown explosively in the global market since its inception five years ago and is the only company to destroy three major animal protein categories at the same time: dairy, egg and meat, and to date the world. Has never been achieved by other competitors. The company operates in five countries, both in the retail and food service industries, and has already obtained five US patents for its unique AI technology.

Matias Muchnick, founder and CEO of NotCo, said that the patented AI gives a huge competitive advantage due to the speed and accuracy of new product development and market launch. The level of enthusiasm we receive from our partners is thrilling and humble. We all share the same vision of Giuseppe’s ability to rapidly catapult plant-based foods into mainstream adoption by focusing on taste, sustainability and penetrating into multiple categories at once. .. We thank Tiger Global for supporting us in building a food technology brand with global reach and ability to reinvent the food industry.

NotCo has raised more than $ 350 million to date, and Series D will step up its expansion into new categories in North America, expand its core of its own AI technology, and plan to launch in Europe and Asia. Accelerate. The round takes place just a month after a significant investment from Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI), partnered with Shake Shack founder and QSR pioneer Daniel Meyer. And nine months after the $ 85 million Series C co-led by Future Positive and L Catterton. The Series D round included follow-up from the NotCos list of industry-leading investment firms such as Bezos Expeditions, EHI, Future Positive, L Catterton and Kaszek Ventures.

“NotCo has created world-class plant-based foods that are rapidly gaining market share,” said Scott Shleifer, a partner at Tiger Global. “We are excited to partner with Matthias and his team. We hope that continued product innovation and expansion into new regions and food categories will drive high and sustainable growth over the next few years. doing.”

NotCos’ accelerated growth is made possible by Giuseppe’s unique artificial intelligence technology. This allows the company to create true plant-based alternatives faster, better, and more accurately than anyone else in the industry. Giuseppes’ algorithm analyzes thousands of plants in a database to come up with a unique combination that replicates animal-based products almost perfectly.

NotCo launched NotMilk in the United States seven months ago and is expected to reach 8,000 retail outlets by the end of the year and is already sold nationwide at Whole Foods Market, Sprout and Wegmans. This extraordinary success has made Latin the fastest growing food technology company in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia, offering excellent tasting plant-based products and expanding rapidly to Mexico and elsewhere. It is unparalleled in America. The company sells NotMilk, NotBurger, NotMeat, NotIceCream, and NotMayo in more than 6,000 retail stores worldwide, operates its own direct consumer e-commerce, and has successfully partnered with Burger King and Papa Johns. ..

About NotCo

NotCo is an industry-transforming, fast-growing food technology leader and the only global company that is simultaneously destroying large food and beverage segments such as dairy, eggs and meat. NotCo has launched products such as NotMilk, NotBurger, NotMeat, NotIceCream and NotMayo in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia, making it the fastest growing food technology company in Latin America in less than three years. NotCo utilizes Giuseppe, a unique artificial intelligence technology. Giuseppe adapts animal proteins to the ideal alternative among thousands of plant-based ingredients. With its unique technology, NotCo can ultimately become a powerful tool for food and beverage innovation in partnership with other companies to accelerate the transformation of the food industry. For more information, please visit www.notco.com.

About Tiger Global

Tiger Global Management, LLC is an investment company focused on private and public companies in the global Internet, software, consumer and payments industries. Our private equity strategy was launched in 2003 and has invested in hundreds of companies in more than 30 countries at all stages of financing from Series A to pre-IPO. Venture businesses aim to partner with dynamic entrepreneurs who run market-leading growth companies. Examples include JD.com, Meituan, Facebook, LinkedIn, Spotify, Peloton, Credit Karma, Toast, Stripe, ByteDance, Stone, Warby Parker, Flipkart, Despegar, Ola, DiDi. Founded in 2001, Tiger Global is headquartered in New York and has offices in Hong Kong, Beijing, Singapore and Bangalore.

