Chrome’s privacy sandbox timeline highlights 13 suggestions that Google believes will replace cookies





Over the weekend, Google quietly released a new timeline for releases from the Privacy Sandbox. This is an open source effort to design privacy-aware alternatives to third-party cookies.

And while the timeline release is a bit unannounced, it’s certainly important. The timetable not only gives a clearer picture of when Google wants each part of the sandbox to be released, but also emphasizes the suggestions that Google now expects to reach full release. The 13 APIs on display may well represent the future of digital advertising targeting and measurement.

A clearer timeline

The exact schedule was pretty vague when Google announced last month that it would postpone the deadline for deleting third-party cookies in Chrome. Google has begun encouraging publishers and the advertising industry to move to the privacy sandbox API in “late 2022,” and said it will begin phasing out third-party cookies in “mid 2023.”

The new timeline makes it much clearer. Google has categorized the proposed APIs into four categories based on their purpose. Fighting spam and fraud on the web, displaying relevant content and ads, measuring digital ads, and strengthening cross-site privacy boundaries. Each of these categories has its own deadlines for different stages of development.

One of the things these timelines make clear is that the final deadline for removing third-party cookies is a bit off, but the proposed API discussions on GitHub and the W3C forums are just around the corner. .. The discussion period has already ended for the “Fighting Spam and Fraud on the Web” category. The other three categories will end in just over two months at the end of the third quarter of this year.

At the end of the discussion period, the API will enter the full testing phase. The API may undergo an “origin trial” before it is fully fleshed out to guide development. However, the testing phase is expected to allow developers to test all the features and use cases of the API. The API may still be tuned during this test period. However, these tweaks are expected to improve the tool rather than radically rewrite it.

For most proposals, this testing period will last from the fourth quarter of this year to the end of the second quarter of next year. After this, Google hopes the API will be ready for adoption and will be fully released in Chrome.

Selected one

Perhaps even more important than the timetable itself is the working API.

Google says this isn’t the definitive list of all privacy sandbox tools that will ultimately bear fruit. But they are what Google currently trusts most. And while Google hasn’t ruled out making new additions, given the tight timeline, it seems unlikely that we’ll see any major changes. Most of the proposed tools are expected to be fully fleshed out by early October and ready for comprehensive testing. It is very unlikely that a new API has been proposed, discussed and ready for testing in that time frame.

Therefore, the 13 APIs listed are good candidates for a complete replacement of third-party cookies in Chrome in 2023.

Only two items, FLoC and FLEDGE, are displayed in the Show Related Content and Ads category.

The FLoC API, which handles ad personalization based on user browsing habits, was released for trial earlier this year. Feedback is clearly mixed. Some in the industry have complained that the proposal does not actually protect the privacy of its users, or even argue that it violates existing privacy laws such as the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). increase.

When Google announced the delay last month, some saw it as a sign that Google would dispose of FLoC and spend extra time providing alternatives. However, on Google’s current timeline, managing ad targeting is just one of two APIs. Another FLEDGE specifically handles retargeting and is not a replacement for FLoC. Despite concerns, Google seems to be doing everything in its power with FLoC.

Lukasz Wlodarczyk, director of inventory for advertising technology firm RTB House, hopes Google will release an improved version of FLoC in the near future. “This new version is expected to address both private and public feedback that Google receives from multiple sources, including FLoC’s extensive privacy analysis from Mozilla,” he said.

Another major category of note in the advertising industry is “digital advertising measurement.” It lists four APIs: the Core Attribution API, the Attribution Reporting API with Aggregate Reports, the Cross-Environment Attribution API, and the Aggregation Services Reference.

As VideoWeek previously reported, some in the industry have expressed concern that there is still much work to be done regarding post-cookie measurements. And measurement proposals generally receive far less coverage than their target counterparts.

This timeline is the clearest way to date with the measurement APIs that Google expects to use in the future. And, as mentioned above, the discussion period for these proposals ends in just over two months. For those who are confused or worried about how measurements work in the post-cookie world, it’s time to read these suggestions and join the ongoing discussion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://videoweek.com/2021/07/26/chromes-privacy-sandbox-timeline-highlights-the-13-proposals-google-thinks-will-replace-cookies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos