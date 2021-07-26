



The German Aerospace Center (DLR) is one of the space agencies working on automated AI agricultural technology for the next era of interplanetary human colonies.

DLR

A new law designed to regulate artificial intelligence in Europe will cost the EU economy € 31 billion ($ 36 billion) over the next five years, according to a report released Sunday by the London think tank Data Innovation Center. May bring.

According to the center, the Artificial Intelligence Act is a bill proposed by the European Commission, which will make EU governments “the most restrictive AI regulations in the world.”

“It will not only limit the development and use of AI in Europe, but will also impose considerable costs on EU companies and consumers,” the organization said in a report.

The Commission did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

The Data Innovation Center claims that SMEs with sales of € 10 million will face compliance costs of up to € 400,000 if they deploy high-risk AI systems. Such a system is defined by the Commission as a system that can affect the basic rights or safety of people.

“This designation applies to a wide range of potential applications, from critical infrastructure to education and vocational training, and imposes a set of requirements before a company can bring it to market,” the center said.

The “compliance burden” claims that European companies will cost € 10.9 billion annually by 2025, or € 31 billion over the next five years.

“The European Commission has repeatedly argued that the AI ​​bill will support the growth and innovation of Europe’s digital economy, but realistic economic analysis suggests that the debate is at best dishonest,” the data said. Ben Mueller, Senior Policy Analyst and Author of the Innovation Center, said. Of the report.

“The rosy outlook is based primarily on opinion and Shibboleth, not on logic or market data,” he added.

AI is already being used to power products such as Google, Apple and Facebook, but European lawmakers are concerned about its implications.

This technology can be a useful force in areas such as healthcare and climate modeling, but it can also be used to deadly autonomous weapons and to give a social “score” to everyone in the population. can.

On the other hand, machines that can learn how to perform tasks that humans normally perform can eradicate millions of jobs.

The Center for Data Innovation is part of the non-profit, nonpartisan Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, backed by Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, CNBC’s parent company NBCUniversal and others.

