Google fixes nightmare Chrome OS login bug





Google says it has fixed a Chrome OS bug that prevented some users from logging in to their Chromebook devices.

This issue, found in Chrome OS version 91.0.4472.165, prevented users from accessing their devices due to a one-letter typo that a software update effectively locks the user when the machine restarts.

Google has stated that it stopped rolling out Chrome OS updates as soon as the problem occurred, “power washing” the device to the user to reset the machine to the previous Chrome OS version to allow access. It is recommended to do.

Power washing time

In a post on the Google Customer Care Portal, the company outlined how Chrome OS had problems with how it delivered software updates to its users. The system will automatically download new files, but will not apply them until the device is restarted.

This means that the user who restarted the device to download the affected update could not log in.

This issue seems to be due to a single character typo in the update C ++ code. The ampersand (&) was accidentally removed, which changed the behavior of the code and caused an internal conflict.

As mentioned above, Google recommends that all users affected by the bug “power wash” their Chrome OS devices. This effectively resets to factory settings.

Alternatively, the user can roll back the Chrome OS device to an earlier version via USB, or delete the affected account and add it back to the device.

The company warns that users need to back up everything they’re working on because all three mitigations clear local data on the device.

This news is the second issue affecting Chrome OS updates in the last few weeks, but many, after version 91.0.4472.147 released at the end of June was supposed to bring a series of bug fixes and security updates. Users now report on Chromebooks. The execution speed is slow.

Via register

