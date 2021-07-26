Prior to Tesla’s results, Cathie Wood says Wall Street misvalues ​​it all.





This week looks like a volatile start as stock index futures have fallen and Chinese and Hong Kong stocks have fallen amid technology crackdowns. Bitcoin is heading in the opposite direction, thanks in part to ads seeking help from Amazon.com.

Speaking of technology, all heavy hitters announced the results this week. AppleAAPL, + 1.20%, Microsoft MSFT, + 1.23%, Google’s parent alphabet GOOGL, + 3.58%, Facebook FB, + 5.30%, Amazon AMZN, + 0.51% and Tesla TSLA, -0.91%, electric car maker results It will be paid after the market closes on Monday.

Our call today comes from Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Invest, whose flagship, ARK Innovation Exchange Traded Fund ARKK, soared + 0.59% in July thanks to market volatility. But without critics, Wood doubled his money because of disruptive technology, innovative business models, and their importance in the portfolio.

In the first part of a series of interviews published on RealVision on Monday, Wood focused on Wall Street’s shortcomings. This requires a more specific technical analysis, she said. She emphasized her approach to Tesla as an example.

Woods’ base case wants EV giant stocks to reach $ 3,000, which is considered crazy given the stocks are close to $ 700.

We believe that the reason for this great inefficiency in Tesla’s assessment is the short term of analysts followed by the wrong analysts, Wood said, Tesla is a multi-faceted technology. The company, but covered by Wall Street car analysts.

Tesla is a tech company, but tech companies point out more than just one, energy storage, robotics, artificial intelligence, and software as a service. So she said there are three analysts building the Tesla model.

How big is her overall destructive and innovative vision overall? She said the market capitalization of the public equity market, which focuses on transformative innovation, was about $ 7 trillion in 2019, but will double in 2020 to $ 14 trillion.

And over the next five to ten years, that number will be over $ 75 trillion, and we believe it will probably account for all of all the rises in the stock market, as the other side of disruptive innovation is disruption. increase. According to Wood, value traps are destroyed and destroyed, so there are more and more cheap value traps.

Innovating right is very important and I don’t think traditional research departments are set to do it now, Money Manager said. You can check out Part 1 of her interview here.

Big Tech troubles in China and Bitcoin collapse

After Beijing announced a review of the technical education sector, shares in China 000300 (-3.22%) and Hong Kong HSI (-4.13%) were hit by technical names. US-listed New Oriental Education & Technology Group EDU shares, -54.22%. After a 54% plunge on Friday, regulators have risen slightly before marketing. China has also ordered the technology conglomerate Tencent 700, -7.72%, to terminate its exclusive contract with music copyright owners. TencentMusicTME’s US-listed stock, -6.91%, is down.

China has also accused relations with the United States of stalemate at the start of high-level bilateral talks.

Bitcoin BTCUSD, + 10.64% surged over the weekend, approaching $ 39,000. Some have pointed out Amazon’s job listings for digital and blockchain product leads, so some speculate that e-commerce giants could start accepting cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin was recently boosted by positive comments from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Twitter TWTR, + 3.05% CEO Jack Dorsey, and ARK Cathie Wood.

Defense Group Lockheed Martin LMT’s share fell + 0.22% after a shortage of profits, and toy maker Hasbro HAS’s share rose -0.89% after a big profit beat. Tesla is after the bell.

In trading news, diagnostic group PerkinElmer PKI, + 2.67%, is buying BioLegend, which creates research solutions for immunologists, for $ 5.25 billion in cash and equity trading.

Lucid Motors shares will be traded on Nasdaq on Monday after the merger of the electric vehicle group with a blank check company was approved on Friday.

market

Dow futures YM00, -0.30% are down almost 100 points, while other stock futures ES00, -0.26% NQ00, -0.24% are down. Oil CL.1, -0.32%, is a bit low, with 10-year bond yields down 3 basis points to 1.25%.

chart

In terms of COVID-19, there are growing expectations that the UK’s Delta Fuels will reduce cases and prevent an increase in infectious diseases elsewhere.

In the UK, the incident saw a relentless parabolic surge. This lasted 45 days. Even without mitigation measures, UK proceedings have declined over the past week, Fundstrat Global Advisors founder Thomas Lee told clients in a memo. Daily cases in the United States can peak in the next 12 days if the United States follows the UK template.

Random read

The secret of the Spanish stone buffet.

The 13-year-old steals Olympic money on a skateboard.

Need to Know starts early and updates to the opening bell, but you can sign up here and get it delivered to your mailbox once. The e-mailed version will be sent around 7:30 AM Eastern Standard Time.

Want more for the day before? Sign up for Barron’s Daily, a morning briefing for investors, including exclusive commentary from Barron’s and MarketWatch writers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/ahead-of-tesla-results-cathie-wood-says-wall-streets-valuing-it-all-wrong-11627298084 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos