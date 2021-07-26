Google Pixel Fold: Price, Release Date, Features, etc.





The rumored Pixel Fold is Google’s first attempt to enter the foldable smartphone market and will face the reputed foldable giants like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold in person. While Google’s next flagship phone, the Pixel 6, is getting a lot of attention, many leaks show that the first foldable Pixel is also attractive enough.

Google’s main competition is arguably from Samsung, and the upcoming launch date for Galaxy Fold 3 is imminent. However, keep in mind that you can’t get the Pixel Fold (or its leak) unless Samsung Display develops the main components of the phone.

Folding phones may be in a tragic state now, but the Pixel Fold, along with all other upcoming folds from Samsung, will shift dynamics and bring the era of foldable smartphones. I am aiming for that. Samsung may have laid the foundation in 2019, but Google could make foldable phones mainstream. The Pixel Fold, or what it’s called, hasn’t been officially announced yet, but we already know one or two about pricing, release dates, designs, and more.

Release date of Google Pixel Fold

It’s Google’s first Pixel smartphone with a completely different form factor, so it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when the Pixel Fold will be released. That said, folds will arrive by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022, according to reports from Elec earlier this year.

(Image credit: Waqar Khan)

However, as we approach the end of the year, recent reports are moving away from the 2022 launch date. Samsung Display is reported to begin production of foldable OLED panels in October this year, but display industry insider Ross Young leaked when Pixel Fold became one of the 2021 foldable launches. This means that Fold can occur at the same time as the launch of Pixel 6.

Google’s next flagship product is rumored to be available around October this year, with the Pixel 4 released on October 24, 2019 and the Pixel 5 released on October 15, 2020. So Pixel Fold is the next mainline tech giant, the Pixel Phone, or somewhere around that time.

Google Pixel Fold Price

Little is known about how the Pixel Fold will push customers back, but if the previous Pixel smartphone is out of control, Google will replace the $ 1,799 price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 with a more affordable alternative. May offer goods.

(Image credit: Waqar Khan)

After the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G prices were successful from just $ 499 and the Pixel 5s price dropped to $ 699, Google marked the flagship mid-tier smartphone. In addition, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “We clearly show that Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 are clear value propositions. We will build on this.”

To overcome the potential competition with other foldable products on the market in 2021, Google will need to stick to its plans to keep costs down with its Pixel smartphone lineup. It’s definitely not as low as the Pixel 4a 5G, but it turns out that the Fold is slightly higher than the Pixel 6’s expected retail price, ranging from about $ 799 to $ 999. Is the Pixel Fold a foldable smartphone for less than $ 1,000? Cross your fingers.

Google Pixel Fold Design

So far, Pixel Fold has not yet been revealed. There was no sneak peak in form factor or appearance, but designer Wakar Khan created the design rendering based on the surfaced leaks.

The Pixel Fold is expected to feature a 7.6-inch foldable display panel with a form factor along the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold’s line, according to a report from The Elec. It is expected to have a display on the front and a foldable display on the inside.

The rendering has an extra foldable screen, but shows the Pixel 5 a nearly accurate design. We were fans of the Pixel 5’s look and feel with its compact footprint and thin curved edges. Please be happy on Wednesday when you see the Pixel Fold get design clues, especially if the Fold’s width has doubled. This can be a bit of a problem with its design, as it’s the first foldable hit by Google, but I hope the tech giant has learned lessons from Samsung’s early attempts. ..

Google Pixel Fold Display

Most of the Pixel Fold rumors focused on its display and what impressed. According to display panel insider Ross Young, all foldable displays arriving in 2021 on Samsung Display’s panels will feature 120Hz LTPO displays. This includes Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 plus Pixel Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Display (Image Credit: Laptop Mag)

Thanks to Samsung Display, the Pixel Fold will have a 7.6-inch foldable display panel. This makes it smaller than other displays developed by Samsung Display. According to the report, the Vivos model has an 8-inch main screen and a 6.5-inch external screen, and the Xiaomi foldable may be equipped with an 8-inch panel size in addition to the 6.4-inch external screen. ..

Google Pixel Fold Performance

The foldable type is known to have high-end specifications. Given Qualcomm’s announcement of the Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G for flagship smartphones to be launched at the end of 2021, it is suspected that Google will pack PixelFold with the latest chips from chip makers.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

According to Qualcomm, the new smartphone chip’s 6th generation Qualcomm AI engine offers 20% improvement over the last chip, up to 32 trillion times per second (TOPS) of AI performance, and up to 7.5 Gbps of 5G downloads. Achieve speed. This is a significant improvement over the flagship chip launched in December. That said, Qualcomm doesn’t mention Google, which is part of the brand that uses upgraded chips.

There are some rumors that Google is making its own chip for the Pixel device codenamed “Whitechapel”. The rumored ARM-based chip is reportedly designed in partnership with Samsung (as Google does with foldable displays) and will fit somewhere between Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 865. A 5 nanometer chip similar to the Snapdragon 870, but with enhanced machine learning and AI capabilities.

The new chip is ready for use with the Pixel 6, but there’s a reason to believe that if the Pixel Fold goes on sale with Google’s next flagship smartphone, both phones will boast the same chip, or at least something similar. ..

Outlook

There’s still a lot to learn about Google’s first foldable phone, but there’s good reason to think Pixel Fold is on the way. The Pixel Fold is foldable as a 7.6-inch 120Hz LTPO foldable display panel appears to be under development and Google may offer an affordable foldable in contrast to Samsung’s expensive Galaxy Z Fold. You can easily start the year in late 2021.

While waiting for the October release date, check out everything you know about Google’s other rumored smartphone, the Pixel 6. If you’re curious about what Samsung brings to the table, here’s what you know about the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

