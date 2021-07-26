Innovation has a new home: TPEx debuts Pioneer Stockboard | Work





Taipei Exchange (TPEx) launched Pioneer Stockboard (PSB) on July 20, 2021 and welcomed its first company on July 26. The Pioneer Stockboard shows that the stock market has evolved into an ecosystem suitable for innovation. It aims to encourage more innovative companies to enter the capital markets.

At the PSB launch ceremony, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang gave an opening speech, emphasizing government support. According to Sue, Taiwan’s capital markets are breaking new ground today by establishing this committee. PSB supports innovative companies, a key driver of economic change, by providing them with rapid access to the capital they need for continued growth. Tien-mu Huang, chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission, said innovation supports the sustainable development of capital markets. PSB not only promotes innovative enterprises, but also plays an important role in boosting innovation in the economy as a whole. Mr. Kung of Ming-hsin, Minister of National Development, commented that PSB goes beyond government funding and subsidies to provide innovative companies with new ways to access capital. This allows more investors to engage with innovative companies early on.

Philip Chen, Chairman of TPEx, set the PSB and made it an important milestone based on 27 years of experience in developing the TPEx multi-tier market, including the main board, Emerging Stock Board (ESB) and GISA. PSB aims to meet the financing needs of companies in strategic and innovative industries. With the addition of PSB, our market structure will be more comprehensive and support the sustainable development of the enterprise. PSB serves as a strong foundation for the growth of capital markets and our economy.

According to TPEx, PSB targets six core strategic and innovative industries. These include industries that support digital and information technology, cybersecurity, biotechnology, green and renewable energy, defense, and critical supply chains. PSB has not set any requirements regarding establishment date, paid-in capital, market capitalization, or profitability with the support of early-stage pre-profit businesses. PSB employs simplified public publication and document review to speed up the application process.

Liquidity is one of the most important factors when a private sector considers going public. Therefore, PSB adopts the same continuous trading mechanism as the main board. Chen added that the recommended brokerage firm acts as a liquidity provider and helps ensure the liquidity and fair price discovery of PSB stocks.

As of July 15, 2021, 787 companies were listed on the TPEx mainboard, 268 were registered on the ESB, and had a market capitalization of approximately US $ 230 billion. It represents a variety of sectors such as high tech, semiconductors, biotechnology, smart manufacturing, consumers and creative industries.

About Thai Exchange

Founded in 1994, TPEx is a member of the World Exchange Union. Long devoted to fostering emerging and high-tech industries by growing with a vision of sustainability to meet the diverse needs of issuers and investors and providing viable channels for raising capital I’ve been doing it.

For more information, https: //www.tpex.org.tw/web/index.php? See l = en-us.

