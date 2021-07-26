OppFi’s board brings diverse experience in driving growth, innovation and customer-centric excellence





Chicago-(BUSINESSWIRE)-OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) (OppFi), a leading financial technology platform that helps banks access their credits to everyday consumers, has joined the New York Stock Exchange. Announced to celebrate the listing. Exchange by participating in the Exchange Closing Bell Ceremony on July 27, 2021. Participants in this event will include Opppis’ executive leadership team and members of the board of directors of the company that took office after the end of the business combination with FG New America Acquisition.Ltd

Opppis’ board of directors, headed by Executive Chairman Todd Schwartz, is made up of seven directors, bringing decades of industry experience in financial services, technology, risk management, government operations and consumer credit to everyday financial inclusion. We support the mission of the company. consumer.

This is an exciting time to join OppFi. Executive Chairman Todd Schwartz looks forward to leading OppFi’s board of directors and working with diverse and experienced executives to bring together a wealth of leadership, financial and governance experience. Of OppFi. We also look forward to partnering with this dynamic board group and Opppis management team to build a digital financial services platform that expands credit access and financial inclusion for millions of overlooked individuals.

Jared Kaplan, CEO of OppFi, is excited to get the support of this group of talented business leaders as they embark on their journey as a publicly traded company. The entire OppFi team is committed to continuing to deliver transparent and simple products to millions of consumers without bank accounts through a digital financial services platform. Through our underwriting technology and superior customer experience, our focus remains on making a difference in everyday consumers, which are often overlooked.

The members of the OppFi Board of Directors are:

Todd Schwartz, Executive Chairman

Todd Schwartz was the co-founder of OppFi and was Chief Executive Officer of OppFis from its founding in 2012 to its chairmanship in 2015. Schwartz is also a partner of the Schwartz Capital Group, focusing on direct equity investments and real estate initiatives of companies and working extensively with portfolio companies to develop growth strategies. He is also a partner at Strand Equity Partners, a leading consumer growth equity firm headed by experienced investors and entrepreneurs. Previously, Schwartz founded Beach Coast Properties, a multi-family real estate company in California in 2007, and sold it in 2014. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance from Tulane University.

Jocelyn Moore, Director

Jocelyn Moore is currently a Senior Advisor to the Local Initiatives Support Corporation New Markets Support Company in Chicago and an Executive In Residence at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta. Moore has multiple disciplines and has been on the CEO, management and board of directors on strategic communications, crisis and risk management, corporate social responsibility, operations, organizational changes, diversity, fairness and inclusiveness. I advise on a regular basis. From 2018 to 2020, Moore was Executive Vice President of Communications and Public Relations for the National Football League (NFL). As the NFL’s Global Chief Communications Officer, she was a member of the Executive Leadership Team and was responsible for managing the league’s business operations. From 2016 to 2018, Moore was Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs at the NFL. Prior to joining the NFL, he was Managing Director of Glover Park Group, the country’s leading telecommunications and government consulting firm, from 2015 to 2016. She has also served in senior US Senate staff for 15 years, most recently as Deputy Chief of the Senate Finance Committee. Moore is an independent director of the DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) Board of Directors. Moore holds both a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Education degree from the University of Florida.

Director, Greg Ziemann

Greg Zeeman is currently CEO of Oasis Financial, a leading privately held professional finance company focused on consumer and commercial legal finance, headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Prior to that, he was Chief Operating Officer of Enova International and played various roles at the multinational banking and financial services company HSBC, including Chief Operating Officer of HSBC North America Holdings and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Singapore. He is also a member of the non-profit board of the Daniel Murphy Scholarship Fund. Mr. Ziemann holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.

Christina Favilla, Director

Christina Favilla was Chief Operating Officer of Sterling National Bank from July 2017 to December 2018. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer of GE Capital’s lending and leasing business from February 2012 to June 2017. Prior to 2012, he was President of Discover Bank. 6 years. She is currently a board member of a privately held fintech company and Priority Technology Holdings (Nasdaq: PRTH), a provider of merchant acquisition and commercial payment solutions. Mr. Favira is an experienced banking and financial services expert with a proven track record of growing business platforms in volatile regulatory environments. Her core skills include talent leadership, risk management, P & L and IT governance. Favilla holds an MBA in Information Systems from the Fordham Gabelli School of Business.

Ted Schwartz, Director

Ted Schwartz is a co-founder of OppFi and has been a board member since its inception in 2012. Schwartz is also the founder and managing partner of the Schwartz Capital Group, focusing on corporate direct equity investments and a broad portfolio. A company related to customer strategy. He is also the co-founder of Strand Equity Partners, a leading consumer growth equity firm headed by experienced investors and entrepreneurs. Prior to founding Schwartz Capital and Strand Equity Partners, APAC Customer Services, Inc. was founded in 1973. He was the founder and chairman of (APAC). We continue to be a leader in providing outsourcing solutions to a wide range of Fortune 500 clients. Schwartz went public in 1995 through an initial public offering and sold the remaining shares to JP Morgan in 2011. He enjoys building businesses and coaching management teams. In addition, he has been extensively involved in a variety of philanthropic activities.

Director, David Vennettilli

David Vennettilli is an advisor to the OppFis Board of Directors and has been in that role since 2015. Vennettilli is also a principal of the Schwartz Capital Group and has been serving since 2015, leading the company’s private equity. Real estate and opportunistic equity efforts. Vennettilli is also a Principal of Strand Equity Partners, a leading consumer growth equity firm headed by experienced investors and entrepreneurs, focused on conducting M & A and managing portfolio companies. Previously, he was a private equity fund at GTCR in Chicago from 2011 to 2015, focusing on investing in information services, software and technology. Prior to joining GTCR, he worked in investment banking at Moelis & Company in New York. Vennettilli graduated from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business with a high degree in Finance and Accounting BBA.

Jared Kaplan, CEO and Director

Jared Kaplan is the CEO of OppFi and has been in that position since November 2015. Prior to joining OppFi, he was co-founder and vice president of Insureon, an online agency for small business insurance. From 2004 to 2011, Kaplan worked for Accretive LLC, an early private-equity fund company. Previously, Kaplan was an analyst at Goldman Sachs. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) is a leading financial technology platform that enables banks to provide accessible products and first-class experiences to everyday consumers. OppFi helps consumers who are turned away from traditional providers build better financial paths through their unwavering commitment to customer service. To date, OppFi has facilitated the issuance of more than 1.5 million loans. The company is an Inc. 5000 company for the fifth consecutive year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, and the eighth fastest growing Chicagoland company by Crain’s Chicago Business. The company has also been selected as the best place to work in Forbes America 2021 America’s Best Startup Employers List and the built-in 2021 Chicago. OppFi maintains an A + rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) ​​and maintains a 4.8 / 5 star rating with over 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online. It has become one. For more information, please visit oppfi.com.

Description of future prospects

This press release contains forward-looking statements in the sense of the Safe Harbor clause of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Do not rely on these forward-looking statements, as the actual results of OppFis may differ from their expectations, estimates and forecasts. Statement as a prediction of future events. Words such as expectations, estimates, projects, budgets, forecasts, forecasts, intentions, plans, possibilities, wills, possibilities, needs, beliefs, forecasts, possibilities, continuations, and similar expressions are their. The purpose is to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, OppFis’ beliefs about the impact of the proposed business combination on its business. These forward-looking statements contain significant risks and uncertainties in which actual results may differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are out of the control of OpppFis and are difficult to predict. Factors that can cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) The result of legal proceedings that may be filed against OppFi after the completion of the business combination. (2) Impact of COVID-19 on OppFis business. (3) The inability to maintain the listing of Opppis Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange. (4) Risk of business combinations disrupting current plans and operations. (5) Ability to recognize the expected benefits of a business combination. This is, among other things, the ability of OppFi to grow, manage growth in a profitable way and retain key employees, which can be impacted by competition. (6) Costs associated with the proposed business combination. (7) Changes in applicable laws or regulations. (8) OppFi may be adversely affected by economic, business and / or competitive factors. (9) Whether OppFi will succeed in selling the OppFi card. This includes whether the OppFi card will be accepted by consumers or the market. (10) Whether OppFi succeeds in expanding SalaryTap. This includes whether SalaryTap has consumer or market acceptance. (11) Other risks and uncertainties that may appear from time to time in the Power of Attorney related to the business combination (including those based on risk factors in it) and other OppFis filings with the SEC. OppFi warns that the list of factors mentioned above is not exclusive and that readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements that are stated only as of the date they were created. OppFi undertakes no obligation or commitment to publish any updates or revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect changes in expectations or events, conditions, or circumstances underlying such statements. ..

