Battle of Apple Pay and Google Pay over Security-9to5Mac





A security dispute between Apple Pay and Google Pay was witnessed in an Australian antitrust hearing as iPhone makers defended the decision to use proprietary systems instead of open standards.

Apple says it limits the use of NFC chips for payment purposes to Apple Pay for security reasons, but Google disagrees and its own use of Google Pay’s open banking standard is not so secure. I say no …

A joint parliamentary committee on Australian businesses and financial services has asked Apple to explain why it denies direct access to banking apps to the iPhone’s NFC chip.

Apple opened, suggesting that this is a semantic issue.

Contrary to some claims in some submissions, Apple provides banks with access to NFC features on Apple devices. Apple has developed a technical architecture consisting of hardware and software components and application programming interfaces (APIs) that banks can use to facilitate contactless payments with cards and mobile banking applications. Apple has decided to call this architecture Apple Pay. The reasons are: (a) merchants need an easy way to communicate service acceptance to consumers both in-store and online, (b) Apple has a consistent and simple experience, and (c) Apple. Was able to market its services to consumers without prioritizing one bank over another.

He states that the hardware-based approach to storing payment credentials is more secure than storing them in-app.

Apple devices provide a hardware-based architecture in which credentials are stored on the device’s Secure Element. Secure Element provides a layer of hardware to protect your credentials from malware attacks and exploits. This architecture has proven to be highly effective (for example, significantly reducing fraud in the payments market and reducing fraud costs for payment providers and merchants), providing consumers with unmatched security. To do.

Host Card Embroidery (HCE) is a less secure implementation and has been adopted by Apple’s biggest competitor in mobile operating systems, Android. Apple did not implement HCE. This is because implementing it reduces the security of your Apple device.

Apple also said the use of Apple Pay provides a simpler customer experience than working with multiple bank and card apps.

However, ZDNet reports that Google has a problem with Apple’s security claims.

“Our payment app is very secure. The HCE system used by so many banks around the world is directly audited by banks. We refute the proposal that the HCE environment is somehow insecure. “Google President EMEA Regional Partnership Diana Layfield told the committee Monday afternoon.

Australian banks have been forced to pay Apple to use Apple Pay and complained that they wanted to avoid this with their own app that had access to the NFC chip. Ironically, however, negotiation attempts were thwarted by antitrust concerns that banks working with Apple would do so as cartels.

As a result of the controversy, Australian banks have fallen behind in adopting Apple Pay, but the end of the Big Four is only at the end of 2019. But Apple is now being asked to justify the restrictions on NFC chips. ..

Apart from this, Apple is fighting Australia’s antitrust proceedings against Epic, despite waiting for the outcome of the US proceedings.

Photo: Christiann Koepke / Unsplash

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/07/26/apple-pay-versus-google-pay-battle-over-security-in-australian-antitrust-hearing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos