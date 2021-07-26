CRN® Certified Cyber ​​Saint on 2021 Emerging Vendor List





Boston-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Cyber ​​Saint, the developer of the leading platform for automating cyber risk, today announced that the channel company brand CRN has made Cyber ​​Saint a 2021 emerging vendor in the security category. Announced that it has been added to the list. This annual list honors up-and-coming technology vendors who have demonstrated their commitment to innovation and growth within larger IT channels. The organizations on the list are selected from eight categories: cloud, data center, security, big data, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), storage, and networking / integrated communications.

CyberStrong provides a company’s cyberrisk attitude with unmatched visibility, automates IT compliance, and enables clear and measurable cybersecurity programs to recover from assessment to boardroom. Produces power. By leveraging patented artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, CyberStrong eliminates manual evaluation interventions, allowing real-time evaluations to be completed faster and with less resources. As a result, CyberStrong saves enterprise customers millions of dollars annually. This new approach aligns security operations and risk with future-proof organizations to succeed in the digital age.

CyberStrongs’ patented AI technology captures security technology stack data and instantly automates up to 90% of control scores. Its NLP-backed cross-walking technology projects customer data across requirements and maps from standard to standard within seconds. Among other use cases, administrators determine the measured risk level for the framework and review the compliance roadmap to mitigate the risk of minimum cost and maximum impact, and of large risk. You can implement quantification and customize your dashboard to meet your executive reporting needs.

Cyber ​​Saint focuses on partnerships with enterprise-focused solution providers in the field of managed services providers (MSPs) and expands its channel partner program to involve more than 75 solution provider partners around the world. rice field. This includes Google’s first and only integrated risk management (IRM) solution, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Raytheon, Siemens Energy, EY, Accenture, Optiv, Insight, 1898 & Co. , Lumen Technologies (formerly CenturyLink).

Padraic OReilly, co-founder and chief product officer of Cyber ​​Saint, is excited to be recognized as a CRN emerging vendor in 2021 and is very excited to be featured alongside some of the emerging companies in the security arena. I am honored. Our differentiated value for MSP is effective as Cyber ​​Saints partners continue to use Cyber ​​Strong to provide security, risk, compliance, and service to their customers. Has been proven.

With a solid grasp of the IT industry’s unique needs, technology vendors on the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendor List will help solution providers tackle complex IT market challenges, increase overall revenue and ensure IT. We will be able to provide solutions for our customers. Guide continuous success for the future.

Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company, redefines the success of IT channels by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome complex and ever-changing IT demands with the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list. Honors the leading technology suppliers. Solution providers looking for the latest and most innovative technologies can rely on the list of emerging vendors as a reliable resource.

The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list will appear in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About Cyber ​​Saint Cyber ​​Saint’s mission is to enable organizations today to build cybersecurity programs that are as clear, practical, and measurable as any other business function. Cyber ​​Saint’s Cyber ​​Strong platform enables teams, CISOs, and boards to measure, mitigate, and communicate risk with agility and consistency.

About Channel Company Channel Company delivers breakthrough IT channel performance with leading media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. It connects and empowers technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users as catalysts for channels. Backed by more than 30 years of unparalleled channel experience, we use our in-depth knowledge to envision innovative new solutions to the ever-evolving challenges of the technology market. www.thechannelco.com

