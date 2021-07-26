Google Chrome just got a killer new search feature





If you’re a big fan of Google Lens on Android, you’ll love a new feature with lenses called Lens Region Search.

Lens can do all sorts of great things from your cell phone camera, but this feature transforms it into a web browser. This should make searching online a completely different experience.

In other words, the lens area search function uses the function of Google Lens to select a specific part of the website and search for similar things on the web. The best place? It’s really easy and you don’t have to jump over a lot of hoops. If you have the latest Chrome Canary build and new lens features are enabled.

Right click on the screen[Googleレンズでページの一部を検索]Just select. From there, click the mouse and drag the box around any part of the page you want to search. If it sounds like a search feature in a screenshot of Microsoft Edges, it’s basically the same.

Whether you finally choose an image or a block of text, Google Lens uses its magic to search the web. The only downside is that this is a Chrome Canary, not a stable Chrome build. Therefore, this feature is not available to everyone and can be a bit unstable for those who have it.

Moreover, the fact that this is part of a web browser and not a feature of a cell phone camera means it’s a bit more limited. For now, it seems to be an extension of Google search above all else.

However, this can make it much easier to find something specific than before. In particular, if it’s not a standard image or text block, you can right-click and ask Google to search.

How to enable Google Lens on Chrome Canary

Before you can enable this new lens-like search feature in Chrome, you need to make sure you’re using the latest build of Chrome Canary.Fortunately, the big yellow[Chrome Canaryをダウンロード]You can get it easily with the click of a button and installation.

Once that’s done, you can enable the new features by following these steps:

Enter chrome: // flags in the address bar Enable the search lens area in the search drop-down menu[有効]Select Restart Chrome

