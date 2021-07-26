Why Google Workspace is now able to compete with Microsoft Teams in the enterprise





In recent weeks, one of the most important announcements in the area of ​​productivity is that Google, based in Mountain View, California, offers a single, integrated communication and collaboration solution for everyone through Google Workspace. It was when we announced a series of updates based on the vision.

Today, more than 3 billion existing users across consumers, businesses and educational institutions have access to the complete Google Workspace experience, including features such as Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Documents, Spreadsheets and Meet.

Workspace for everyone

Patrick Moorhead, Chairman of Moor Insights & Strategy, said: Said in a statement: “With this update, Google Workspace is competing in a new way by optimizing a single, connected experience across the product that extends to consumers and individual business owners to match the corporate and educational experience. It creates the above advantage. Subscribers are benefiting today. “

At the heart of this new experience is Google Chat (formerly Hangouts). It will be available to all users and can be turned on in your Gmail settings. Chat allows users to create a group chat experience. This is now called a room, but it “evolves” into a space during the summer. Spaces offers several new features such as inline topic threading, presence indicators, custom status, expressive reactions, and collapsible views.

As previously known, the original idea behind Workspace or G Suite enables deeper collaboration between users in much the same way as Microsoft Office 365, or Microsoft 365 with Teams at its core. That is. Microsoft has provided Office with a number of additional apps, but Google has provided Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Documents, Spreadsheets, Slides, Meets, and Chat, and tightly integrated the various apps.

Google Workspace is cloud native

Workspace (G Suite) has always had a pricing advantage, but it’s always about its features when compared to Office 365 and whether it has enough features to be a real enterprise alternative. I had a question. This is clearly a subjective question, as both app suites provide enough functionality for the majority of desk workers.

Christian Newman, CEO of Canada-based Rise Digital, points out that the answers to Microsoft and Google’s questions aren’t app-by-app or feature-by-feature comparisons. It’s about where and where people work in the cloud, on local machines, or in between.

Google Workspace is cloud-native and upgrades all users (and their workflows) to the cloud. In the cloud, you can enjoy useful tools, frequent updates, stronger security, and tighter integration that are not possible on your local machine. Everyone works the same, dramatically simplifying communication and collaboration.

However, Microsoft Teams (and more commonly Office) allows users to upgrade to a cloud where Microsoft has added some Google-like features but don’t need them. This means users can maintain their existing non-cloud workflows. Many people avoid the changes associated with moving to the cloud while maintaining outdated inefficiencies and security risks in the process. Internal friction and confusion can affect people’s ability to communicate and collaborate effectively, as each user employs cloud-based features to varying degrees, according to Newman.

Google’s ecosystem is wider

Google also has a broader ecosystem of products that communicate with each other. Microsoft Teams is part of the Office 365 suite. According to Emma Lu, Chief Marketing Officer of Clooms based in China, if you own other Microsoft collaboration products, Microsoft Teams will not connect to other apps. For example, if you are using Microsoft SharePoint as your document repository, you cannot retrieve files from meet and drop them into SharePoint for distribution. You also can’t check out a file in SharePoint Online and edit it from within OneDrive.

And while Microsoft Teams can communicate with Skype for Business on-premises, there’s no easy way to combine and integrate Skype for Business Online (although there is a way to connect the two). None of these issues affect Google Workspace, Lu said.

Google targets a much wider user pool than Microsoft Teams. Messaging apps such as Facebook Messenger have over 100 million active users per day. There are 80 million in Skype for Business. Meanwhile, as of July 2017, Slack gained 10 million new users each month and sent 5 billion messages daily. Assuming the average user generates one email per week, two Skype / Lync conversations, and three meetings, this is equivalent to 62 emails. 126 conversations and 108 meetings a week. A rough combination of these three apps covers over 90% of email-based communications.

Using Google statistics for 2016, there are 1 billion Gmail users, 2.5 billion Android users, and 700 million G Suite users worldwide. This includes Google Apps users (starting at $ 5 per user per month), with over 4 million customers paying to Google Cloud Platform. This has a large audience to serve, so the potential downloads for Workspace can be huge.

For teams that aren’t ready to adopt cloud-based products like Microsoft Teams or Slack, being able to use Workspace apps without migrating their infrastructure is very appealing. Users simply download the apps they need from the marketplace. Mark Webster, co-founder of Authority Hacker, said that despite the benefits, Google Workspace still has a long way to go if it really wants to compete with Microsoft. This cannot be helped by the fact that Google has a bad reputation for long-term support, he shared. In fact, it’s hard to trust Google and we believe it can support Google Workspace in the long run. They certainly look like they’re investing now, but just looking at other mid-baked products like Google Wear and Google Stadia, why big companies aren’t exactly sure that Google has a follow-through. You can check it.

Core products such as documents and drives are consistently of high quality, but it’s usually when Google’s various departments work together to create problems. After all, I think it all depends on whether Google can convince the company that it’s taking it seriously, or whether it’s just considering another Google+ in the long run.

Offline Advantage of Microsoft Teams

After all, legacy technology and innovation. The challenge in this regard is the legacy bias that many have with Microsoft Teams given Google’s longstanding position in the enterprise. That said, Google has a reputation for being innovative, so there’s no doubt that many will strongly consider switching, said Mark Coster, co-founder and lead SEO specialist at Australian digital agency Fairy Digital. I am.

From experience, and after some consideration, I find that the two are really interchangeable. He said Google Workspace offers almost the same functionality, Gmail can be used instead of Outlook, and Google Docs can be used instead of Microsoft Word. Both Microsoft Teams and Google Workspace offer free and paid versions. Both offer online storage space, collaboration options, and communication tools. However, there are important differences. Microsoft Teams offers an offline option in 365 Office Suite, which can be used offline in most cases. Google Workspace is almost entirely cloud-centric. This is huge if you don’t always have internet access.

But after all, the team is so widely adopted that many will stick to it. That said, he added that if you’re looking for a pace change, or just want to use Gmail, it’s worth using Google Workspace.

