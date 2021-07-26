Microsoft Flight Simulator is an impressive Xbox Series X workout.





Nothing has pushed my PC as much as Microsoft Flight Simulator. This may sound strange, mostly in games that fly around on their own, but the latest iterations of the classic franchise Asobos are technically groundbreaking and ambitious, and everywhere across the scene. Kind of magic is done and it actually streams accurate city data-such as the effects of time weather. I still had a great time with it, but Flight Simulator demands more CPU compared to most AAA games.

That’s why I was intrigued by the new version of the Xbox Series console that will be available on the Game Pass tomorrow. In fact, it’s the first Microsoft game for the Xbox Series consoles that doesn’t run natively on the Xbox One model, but the xCloud version is also coming to mobile and eventually hits older Xbox consoles. I’ve been playing Microsoft’s preview builds on the Series X for a few days, and like the PC, I think it’s the most powerful training in hardware so far.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is basically the same proposal for both Xbox and PC, giving players the opportunity to fly different aircraft around beautifully rendered planets. The tutorial has been slightly tweaked, made easy to learn in a series of short missions, and various commands are mapped to the Xbox controller in an easy and accessible way. If desired, the flight model can be as complex as the PC version, but there are currently many Xbox-compatible flight stick options.

In Series X, Flight Simulator runs at 4K resolution and targets 30 frames per second. Overall, the Series X gave me a more stable experience than my i5 6600K / GTX 1080 rig. This was impressive when assembled five years ago, but is now a bit inferior. The frame rate is not perfectly smooth. For example, flying low in a dense area such as downtown Manhattan can be less than 30. Helped to play on LG CX OLED TV. It has a variable refresh rate and will not tear or break when the frame rate goes above or below 30.

The graphics settings, if not top-of-the-line, are similar to what you’ll get on a good gaming PC. The game looks great whenever it’s floating in the air. Also, the seams of the experience are only really apparent when flying near the ground. This tends to be related to how photogrammetric streaming technology works again. If you fly quickly to Manhattan or Shinjuku, not all skyscrapers will always be loaded into memory at once. In other words, some buildings may appear to wobble a little at first. I also occasionally noticed some interesting glitches, such as a car driving on the surface of the Thames in London instead of the Tower Bridge directly above.

For Series S, my colleague Tom Warren spends his time testing that version, and the results are impressive in a small $ 299 box. The game runs in 1080p, reducing graphics effects and drawing distance, but as you can see from the video, it provides a solid flight simulator experience and is the cheapest way to achieve it.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has improved significantly since its launch last year, and global updates extend more detailed photogrammetric data around the world. The Xbox version also includes the latest Scandinavian updates, including hand-rendered airports and attractions in Scandinavia, Iceland and Finland. (Also keep in mind that the PC version will be updated further this week. Microsoft is always looking at how it actually works and promises to dramatically improve overall performance. It is.)

If anything, the Xbox version can feel a bit too close to the PC version, and the cursor-driven interface can be clunky. For example, it’s a bit noticeable to have a graphic settings menu that just turns HDR on and off. However, it is better to put too much than to cut too much. The important thing is that the flight experience is as good as it is given to the hardware at hand.

Having played Microsoft Flight Simulator on the Xbox Series X, I don’t feel like Asobo is leaving much on the table. Still, it’s an incredible technical achievement and worth checking out when you hit the Game Pass tomorrow.

