Plainsight Offers Enterprise Vision AI on Google Cloud Marketplace | News





San Francisco, July 26, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-Plainsight, a proven vision AI leader, today announced availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace, an end-to-end vision AI platform for Google Cloud customers. Made it easy to introduce. By integrating Plainsight into a private network, companies around the world can leverage one intuitive platform to create streamlined vision AI models with visual data processing optimized for a variety of enterprise solutions. You can now centrally manage your training.

To streamline the vision AI workflow, Plainsight facilitates innovation and time to production by facilitating the entire pipeline from visual data capture and annotation to continuous model training, deployment and monitoring. Shorten. Plainsight’s platform accelerates the development of Vision AI in a complete, accurate and accessible way for non-technical business leaders.

Google Cloud Marketplace is a procurement and fulfillment platform that allows businesses to find, deploy, and manage production-ready solutions built by partners, open source projects, and Google Cloud. The solution has been scrutinized by Google Cloud and optimized to run on the Google Cloud Marketplace, simplifying configuration and reducing deployment time.

Data-savvy companies are increasingly relying on images and videos for important features, but they are still plagued by vast amounts of information. As the amount of visual data continues to grow in enterprise networks, easy and fast-to-use vision AI is needed to extract accurate and actionable insights across a variety of use cases.

Plainsight brings vision AI innovation to markets such as automotive, agriculture, healthcare, supply chain, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, consumer and consumer packaging, construction, transportation and government. By deploying Google Cloud Marketplace on your private network, companies can equip teams across their business units with Plainsight Vision AI capabilities to:

Leverage Google Cloud resources to centrally manage your end-to-end vision AI lifecycle within a single platform to become a powerful vision AI tool for global scale, enhanced security, enhanced privacy, unified billing, and cost savings Easy access Network-integrated AI-powered data annotations can be used efficiently to label datasets faster than ever before with precision vision AI using an intuitive, code-free interface Continuously train your model Get instant, real-time, actionable AI insights with collaboration tools Enterprise Vision AI Application Partners Enable AI-powered application development for enterprises

“Plainsight is excited to expand its partnership with Google Cloud to make innovative companies more accessible to the Vision AI platform,” said Carlos Anchia, CEO of Plainsight. “The explosive growth of visual data has increased the demand for computer vision, a form of AI that allows computers to” see “the world like people, but with consistency, accuracy and context. It is improving. “We are an enterprise leader looking for instant proof of value and an industry-leading competitive advantage by making Vision AI easy to use and deploy safely, privately and quickly through the Google Cloud Marketplace,” said Anchia. We are responding to requests from “”

Plainsight is available on Google Cloud Marketplace and can be enabled today. Organizations can now quickly and easily deploy the power of the Plainsight Vision AI platform to their private networks.

About plain site

Plainsight streamlines enterprise vision AI with new ways to analyze, share, and benefit from valuable visual information. Plainsight helps others solve their failed problems and enable the world’s most innovative customers to realize their data potential through smart, easy-to-use and effective solutions. Our intuitive low-code platform enables all teams across your organization to build, manage, and operate solutions. With practical insights and blink-free accuracy, Plainsight enhances enterprise-ready applications to automate processes, mitigate risk, enhance product portfolios, and increase revenue opportunities. See plainsight.ai for more information.

