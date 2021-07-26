BC Tech releases a report that challenges what we know about the BC economy





Vancouver, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 / CNW /-Over the last three decades, the economy of British Columbia has undergone major changes, changing the factors driving both growth and employment in the state. Despite these changes, the economic story remains largely based on BC’s 20th century thinking as an export jurisdiction of goods. This poses a great risk to the state as it initiates post-COVID economic planning.

This is one of the conclusions of a new report released today by the BC Tech Association. “BC’s New Economic Story” shows the fundamental changes taking place in both the BC economy and the world, where decision makers at all levels will have economic growth and competitiveness in the future.

“BC should not allow 20th century thinking to guide 21st century decisions,” said Jill Tipping, president and CEO of the BC Tech Association. “Other jurisdictions around the world are making changes to recognize the fundamental changes that are taking place and to remain economically competitive. Once you get out of COVID and start thinking about economic recovery, you have a sustainable strength. We need to be honest about where we are. How to build a more comprehensive, innovative and resilient economy in BC. “

The report looked at some of the key economic indicators used to track BC’s economic activity and identified what changed. Far from a commodity-driven economy in 2019, the service-producing industry accounted for more than 75% of British Columbia’s GDP, 80% of employment and more than 50% of exports.

These changes are the world of developed countries towards knowledge-centric economic policies where digital skills and infrastructure, intellectual property, data, innovation, human capital, etc. are recognized as key tools for global competitiveness and growth. Consistent with a typical shift.

“Our story about the economy has been clear for some time to be outdated, even though it continues to change under us,” said a part-time professor at the UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs. Former Vancouver City Council member Andrea Reimer said. 2008-2018) “Economic growth for itself is not enough-we need an economy that works for people. This report is how we develop a more inclusive and sustainable economy. Provides a new story about. “

One of the fundamental changes identified in the report is a long postponed shift towards seeing human capital as people of the economy as a major source of future economic value. This suggests that talent needs to be refocused and that workers in the economy as a whole, not just new graduates, need to acquire the relevant skills to participate in emerging economies.

“We look forward to seeing a new story about the BC economy, with a focus on the skills and training needed to navigate the changing world of the next generation,” he said. Joy Johnson, President of Simon Fraser University. “More than ever, our future depends on our people and the investments we make to support them throughout their careers. I hope this report will help move this conversation forward. hoping.”

To promote the prosperity of the 21st century, this paper proposes three interrelated priorities to BC decision makers.

Gather better data on British Columbia’s economy to identify the economic impetus that drives the long-term prosperity and competitiveness of the knowledge economy.

We embrace technology and innovation as a key driver of economic growth and resilience, increase investment in technology talent and help entrepreneurs scale up.

Increase access to education and skills training and invest in the infrastructure of the service economy

“We need to better understand the forces that are shaping the world’s economies and how these forces affect BC,” says Tipping. “The story we tell about our economy is powerful. I hope this treatise begins a conversation about the need for a new story to lead to the success of the 21st century.”

A copy of “BC’s New Economic Story” can be found here.

About BC Tech Association

BC Tech is British Columbia’s largest member-led technology non-profit organization dedicated to turning startups into scale-ups. BC Tech accelerates the growth of technology companies by helping members expand and diversify their talent pools, acquire new customers and access capital. Technology is an important industry for BC’s future and is building resilience in all areas. Today, all companies are technology companies.

