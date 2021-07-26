After years of failure, Amazons New World looks like the first hit





new world

Amazon

Amazon may be one of the largest companies in the world. It has grown large enough to bring the billionaire CEO into space, but is struggling endlessly in the video gaming market trying to break through both gaming and streaming subscription services.

Amazon’s greatest success in the gaming space is probably buying Twitch and not running it completely, but far from rivals like YouTube and not as profitable as they wanted. But the game development they actually got on track.

Over the past few years, Amazon has actually released only one game, the Boasting Grand Tour game. Boasting a 52 Metascore, even enthusiastic fans of the series didn’t seem to care much.

Other than that? It was nothing but a cancellation. Breakaway was a canceled team-based fighter. Crucible was the last man of 12 players standing in a canceled class-based offering. Two mystery projects codenamed Nova and Intensity have been cancelled. And the famous Lord of the Rings MMO was canceled due to a dispute with Tencent after other megacorps acquired the partners they worked with.

It was a rough idea, but it seems that all this failure could eventually lead to light at the end of the tunnel, in the New World.

New World is a vast MMO, which itself has undergone a huge number of tweaks and has spent years developing. Originally accused of being insensitive to indigenous peoples on a clear colonial theme, those aspects have been cut out and recreated to be less uncomfortable. Now it certainly has an early American colonial feel, but it exists as a fantasy-based MMO, a more acceptable package.

new world

Amazon

And that’s also pretty good at first glance.

New World is currently in beta and shows that there are many expectations for the game. We’ve seen many years of MMO icon conversions like Asmongold, and we’ve seen players of all kinds of different games play beta and talk about plans to play the game non-stop at release.

New World has been at the top of the Twitch charts throughout the beta, not just when some of the biggest streamers are online. Given how difficult it is to launch an MMO, it’s unlikely, but it’s not based on a brand new IP, but it’s pretty correct, so it’s actually Amazon’s first consistency and success. It seems destined to be released.

We’re also stepping into competitors like World of Warcraft and the proliferation of FINAL FANTASY XIV. Unlike these games, this is an MMO without a subscription model. This has long been a staple of the most successful games in the genre, but instead it becomes a live service route with no sub-charges, only the first prepayment, and in-game microtransactions. Some players have expressed concern that the game is potentially paid based on what is offered in the store, but it is not clear how it will be rolled out in the final product. There is none.

Anyway, New World is trying to break Amazon’s cursed streak of unsuccessful releases unless the final product is disastrous. Whether or not this allows you to successfully create other games of other genres and start thinking about how to become a real studio, but you have to start somewhere. And they seem to start in the new world.

