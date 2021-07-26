Google’s Waymo urges the UK not to limit the use of self-driving cars





Waymo, Google’s self-driving division, argued that the UK should not limit self-driving cars on the road. The comment is made when the UK is discussing regulations on self-driving cars. This year, cars with some degree of self-driving will be allowed on British roads. Something is loaded.

The $ 30 billion self-driving car division of the high-tech giant, which spun out in 2016, is leading the development of unmanned vehicles and faces fierce competition from Tesla, Uber, Cruise and more.

As part of the ongoing three-year consultation, the Law Commission considers the best ways to regulate future self-driving cars, including their role in public transport, their use in ride-hailing services, and stakeholder responsibilities. I am. accident.

In a comment released online by the Commission, Ben Rowenstein, the company’s international policy manager, called on lawmakers not to “restrict the deployment” of self-driving cars. “The UK’s national recognition framework … must not create or impede limited use cases,” the company wrote.

“Waymo is concerned that this is exactly possible by limiting deployment by either number or region, as suggested in the consulting paper.”

We saw the comments via The Telegraph.

Lowenstein also called for the establishment of independent regulations to oversee the operation of self-driving cars in the UK, rather than leaving the law to politicians.

“The Legal Committee’s conclusion that the final decision to assess acceptable risk is political means that there is considerable subjectivity involved in the process,” he wrote. increase. “We believe that this decision should be made as objectively as possible.”

In the UK, self-driving cars are mostly in the pilot stage, but the government announced this year that vehicles with lane keeping systems will be legalized.

The Commission’s talks, with comments from fellow self-driving car companies such as Oxford, French car giant Renault and Uber, will report the findings to Congress in the fourth quarter of this year.

