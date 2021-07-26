“Next” campaign to showcase Alabama’s high-tech features





In case you miss one or two headlines, Alabama is moving to the next level across multiple industries. The aerospace engineer builds the next generation of rockets while scientists unravel genetic mysteries. At the same time, ultra-modern Alabama factories are revolutionizing the way products are manufactured and advancing mobility technologies that change the way we travel.

To raise awareness of these, and even more, game-changing advances, the Ministry of Commerce of Alabama will showcase state contributions to areas such as space exploration, defense, bioscience, advanced manufacturing, and mobility technology on Monday. We have launched a digital marketing campaign called Next.

Greg Canfield, Executive Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, wants the world to know about the exciting developments underway in Alabama. It demonstrates the extraordinary capabilities of employees and the next level of innovation taking place in key industries.

Inside our factories and laboratories, and within our entrepreneurial ecosystem, Alabama is already helping us shape the future, so we are prepared to:

The installation at the Alabama Economic Development Association’s summer conference makes fun of the Alabama Department of Commerce’s “next” campaign. (Contribution)

High tech activity

Canfield previewed its next campaign at the Alabamas Summer Economic Development Association’s annual meeting of the state’s top business recruiting specialists at Point Clear’s Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa.

The campaign begins on the website madeinalabama.com/next, built with 3D animations that react to the movement of the user’s cursor. The site’s experience design aims to convey to a national and international audience the advanced technologies found in Alabama’s major industries.

The content on this site captures a variety of advanced high-tech activities growing in Alabama, including layered modeling (3D printing), electric vehicle manufacturing, digital smart factories, and genomic medicine.

In addition, Next’s futuristic look will be featured in digital and print ads. Some of them include QR codes that provide a 3D experience.

Brand extension

The campaign represents a new chapter in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama brand and was launched in 2013 as a multi-channel platform to share the state’s economic development success stories and position them for further economic growth. rice field.

The Alabama Department of Commerce’s “Next” campaign has a website that uses sophisticated digital and print advertising. (Made by Alabama)

The brand’s featured website experienced a record year in 2020, with a 43% increase in total site visits.

Next highlights the business benefits of the state’s rural communities and complements the RurAL campaign of the sector, which debuted this year as a content-rich online hub, a resource for economic development professionals working there. ..

All commerce campaigns are designed and supervised by Birmingham-based Big Communications.

Through a long-standing partnership with Commerce and Canfield Secretary, Big Executive Creative Director Aarlong Resham has the potential for corporate decision makers and site selection consultants to eliminate unreasonable static information about Alabama and its growth potential. Has helped focus on.

Next, we are firmly placing the impressive developments that are happening in that state on the radar screen and strengthening the same message to the world.

This story was originally posted on the Made in Alabama website of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

