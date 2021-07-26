Great Ace Attorney Chronicles review-in-progress-Pace, Lawyer





I don’t know if I like murder mystery. I think I like the story of justice. And that is what comforts and entertains the world of Ace Attorney. You work hard to wipe out the innocent while exposing your guilt.

These games you play as a lawyer representing the procession of clients charged with murder have always made me happy. They are capricious and fascinating, killing and corpses, even everything you know. I’ve always been worried that some entries in the series never left Japan, such as the two games of Ace Attorney, the first part of the two-part series set in Meiji Japan and Victorian England.

Capcom finally fixed the fraud in Ace Attorney Chronicles. It collects these two games in a new package with improved visuals on Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC (I played on Switch). It will be released on July 27th.

This is not a complete review. This is one and two games and I simply couldn’t finish both in time. I was tired and frustrated when I tried to push myself to clear the compilation faster. It wasn’t fair to judge these games that way, so I decided to slow them down a bit, even if it meant that a full review would come later.

Image Credit: Capcom

Unpleasant pace

But I feel like I’ve already spent a lot of time in Ace Attorney. I finished the first game of two games and it took me about 25 hours. I didn’t really care how long it took to win Ace Attorney, but it certainly felt like a long time. In past games, even the first trial, a shorter, glorious tutorial, seemed to be dragged in here.

Ace Attorney games are the most fun when you solve a mystery, examine evidence to find inconsistencies in witness testimony, or discover new angles that will change the trial head-on. You still do it in Ace Attorney, but it feels secondary to almost every dialogue and story.

This series has always been a point-and-click adventure game and a visual novel. It feels like it’s leaning on the side of the visual novel. The mystery you have to solve is often obvious. Just like a game, you just push the story forward. Often you get new evidence and, like 30 seconds later, the judge asks you to show evidence to prevent your client from being convicted. Surprisingly, that’s the clue you just got.

Thankfully, the story is interesting. It features a large cast of likable characters, including the quirky but brilliant Harlock Shorm. You play as Ryunosuke Naruto, a Japanese student traveling to the UK to become a lawyer, and it’s fun to see him change from a meek and uncertain personality to a determined and capable lawyer.

I hope it works with it from time to time. I know that dialogue drives these games, but it can seem that the characters are chatting forever before Im is allowed to do something meaningful on their own.

Image Credit: Capcom

Unfinished investigation

This all means that the first of the two Ace Attorney games is pretty low in my ranking in the series. Now, as I understand things, this is not a rare consensus among franchise fans.

However, I often saw the fan rankings raising the sequel quite a bit, so I’m excited to go further in Part 2 of Ace Attorney. And if I do, I give you all my final thoughts on this edit.

Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will be released on July 27th. Capcom provided the switch code for this review.

