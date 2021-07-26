Google CloudExec’s Rob Enslin talks about how employee neurodiversity and autism career programs seek top talent





Google is partnering with Stanford University on a new autism career program for neurodiversity jobs … [+] Seeker.

Google image search

Google announced in a blog post on Monday the launch of what is called the Google Cloud Autism Career Program. Bay Area-based tech Titan said it was designed to recruit and support more autistic talent in the fast-growing cloud industry.

This effort by Google is the latest growing trend, led by organizations of all sizes, amplifying the value of people with disabilities in the workforce and their potential impact on countless industries. Companies like Ablr and The Ability People have a mission to ensure that employers are more careful and include people with disabilities when it comes to employment. In a society where people with disabilities are widely regarded as unable to make a meaningful contribution to the economy, the monster of discrimination against people with disabilities has an ugly head, but the technology industry serves as a prime example of the opposite view. .. In short, it’s a unique and living experience for people with disabilities that makes products like Apple and Google as good as literally everyone builds for everyone.

Even mainstream media are looking at the neurodiversity community in the job market. In the venerable 60 Minutes Newsshow, co-host Anderson Cooper recently interviewed six autistic people across the autism spectrum about what it’s like to find and maintain, not just work. I broadcast the story that I did.

The Autism Career Program is the result of a joint effort between Google and the Stanford Neurodiversity Project, which is part of the College of Medicine, to develop an initiative. The project’s school goals are to consult with employers across the cloud computing industry, advise on hiring potential workers from a diverse community, and find out how to make these employees’ careers successful. Is to show. Google sees a huge opportunity to inject people with autism into the fast-growing world of cloud computing. There are many ways they can be good.

One of the key pillars of the pilot program is training up to 500 Google Cloud managers and other managers involved in the recruitment process. Rob Enslin, President of Global Customer Operations at Google Cloud, will enable these Google employees to work effectively and sympathetically with autism candidates to access and be fair in Google’s onboarding process. Is the goal. Stanford University not only provides coaching to applicants, but also continues to support applicants, teammates, and managers after joining the Google Cloud team.

Enslin added that Google is using a new program to break down the barriers most often faced by autism candidates. In addition to prejudice, Enthrin has no adjustments such as the typical job interview process extending interview time or answering questions in Google Docs rather than a phone call that candidates can use to refer They explained that they often put autism applicants at a disadvantage because of their strengths. Often, they succumb to their weaknesses, which are exploited by how traditional job interviews are set up and managed.

In an exclusive email interview with me, Enslin said that Google’s commitment to the autism career program was influenced by two factors. First, as Enslin hints in a blog post, Google sees the neurodiversity community as a true treasure trove of almost undeveloped talent. The second element is closely related to the first element. The cloud computing industry is an area of ​​the rapidly growing technology sector, and the demand for talent is commensurate with the rapid growth mentioned above.

According to Enthrin, the tech industry has great opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds and was eager to open more doors through our program.

Enslin explained that the cloud computing industry is an ideal environment for attracting top talent, especially autistic talent. From sales to customer support, data science, engineering, etc., there are plenty of opportunities for hungry technicians who want to work. Google believes that people with autism can succeed in anything within their organization. Enthrin was confident in saying that, as he told me, they have already made an important contribution here. Because employees are known colloquially, many Google employees are working to identify them as disabled and make Google’s products more accessible. The same is true elsewhere in technology.

The bullishness of Enslin and Google considering contributions from people in the neurodiversity community stems from the institutional belief that employment managers and other leaders can be trained to embrace the skills of disabled workers. However, in reality, the autism career program is a microcosm of Google’s philosophy of diversity and inclusiveness for disability. As Enslin states, Google is very proud to create a workplace for all individuals.This program [the Autism Career Program] He said this is just one example of Google Cloud’s inclusion efforts and is important. Together with a team that better represents the diverse customers we serve, we create better products, services and experiences for our customers.

When asked what the feedback on the autism career program was, Enthrin accused him of providing testimony from Shar Bacchus, a career program participant who is currently working as a technical program manager at Google. did.

Responses to neurodiversity programs in the workplace are as diverse as the number of neurodiversity candidates and the number of employees participating in them. There is no single answer that covers everyone’s point of view. But personally, I’m excited to work for a large company that is constantly learning to recognize and evaluate the neurodiversity of its employees. In a statement, Bacchus said he was seeking my opinion and building a process to meet my needs. I’m also excited about the work that precedes us in assessing and integrating neurodiversity, both on Google and around the world.

As for the future of the autism career program, Enslin said it was still in its infancy, so the main focus now is to ensure that the launch is on track. He added that he was happy with the situation so far. Google will monitor its progress and continue to check in at Stanford University to identify the most effective and sustainable ways to extend the program while maintaining the quality expected to make the program successful from the start. Said. In addition, Enthrin reiterated the company’s commitment to revitalizing the disabled community and continues to support broader recruitment of people with disabilities through interviews and partnerships with organizations such as Disability: IN and Ability Jobs. I said that I am.

Applicants interested in the Autism Career Program can contact the Stanford Neurodiversity Project for more information and how to apply.

