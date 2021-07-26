Despite COVID, U Arizona reports a strong year for innovation





Press Release from UArizona:

July 26, 2021

Despite the slowdown in research that universities around the world are suffering from pandemics, the University of Arizona has experienced steady growth in the commercialization of university inventions. Between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, U Arizona’s commercialization arm, Tech Launch Arizona, received 274 invention disclosures, 11 more than the previous year.

The TLA also implemented 124 licenses and options for university inventions (29 more than the previous year), applied for 391 patents (44 more than the previous year), and issued 100 patents (13 more than the previous year). many). In addition, the university has launched 17 startups. Not only does this bring the invention of U Arizona to the world for the public good, but it also creates employment and economic implications.

Doug Hockstad, Assistant Vice President of Tech Launch Arizona, said: “Overall growth is great, but we are particularly pleased with the increased disclosure of inventions, which clearly shows that efforts to increase the involvement of faculty, researchers and staff have been successful. It is shown in. “

Hockstud said he was proud of the efforts of the entire TLA team during the pandemic. “It’s often said that commercialization is a full contact sport and requires a lot of face-to-face interaction,” he said. The office has made coordination and special efforts to reach the level of activity and outcomes this year. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone come back in the fall, but I was impressed with their work and dedication last year. “

The University of Arizona President Robert C. Robins said the university’s ongoing commitment to commercialization is an important part of Landgrant’s mission.

“As land-granters, we are tasked with exposing our university expertise and discoveries to the public in ways that help people live,” Robins said. “Last year also demonstrated the crucial importance of this part of our mission, and involving our faculty and researchers in these efforts is the starting point for our success.”

“Innovative technology is one of the most powerful ways the University of Arizona can transform research into real-world impact,” said the University of Arizona, Senior Vice President of Research and Innovation. Elizabeth “Betsy” Kantwell said. “Our researchers continue to bring ingenuity and entrepreneurship to their work to tackle complex challenges and create new opportunities.”

In 2021, U Arizona launched these start-ups to commercialize university inventions.

Tech Launch Arizona will release its entire annual report for fiscal year 2021 in September.

This press release was produced by U Arizona. The views expressed here are those of the author himself.

