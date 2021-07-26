Tokyo Olympics 2021: What is the best technology for the Summer Olympics?





Despite July 2021, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are about to begin. The one-year postponement due to the pandemic gave creators and innovators additional time to hone the latest technology running during the game.

The Olympic Broadcasting Services will use over 1,000 camera systems and 3,600 microphones to produce over 9,500 hours of content during these games. They have released a media guide that outlines everything from broadcast complexity to sustainability during production. But, of course, what jumped at me was the state-of-the-art technology that was often witnessed during the event.

Biometric data

The shooter may appear to be completely immobile when pulling back the bow, but there is still a slight biometric change in the body. For the first time in the Olympics, viewers will be able to see that data thanks to live heart rate monitoring.

There are four cameras focused four feet away from the shooter’s face. Viewers will see an on-screen graphic showing how the athlete’s heart rate changes, highlighting the adrenaline rush. According to the Olympic Broadcasting Service, these cameras analyze the slight changes in skin color that occur when blood vessels constrict.

Panorama coverage

According to the Olympic Broadcasting System, a myriad of high-speed 4K cameras will enable a whole new way to approach all the actions of basketball, gymnastics, athletics, cycling, golf, soccer, skateboarding, sports climbing and volleyball. These multi-camera replay systems can display replays from a variety of 360 degree angles. Recall the matrix when the camera pans around the character while the character is floating in the air. That is the idea here. The cameraman can determine the point at which the motion freezes and manipulate the replay left and right or zoom in around the athlete. These replay clips are ready to go in less than 5 seconds. In the air.

3D athlete tracking

Viewers get real-time insights and overlay visualizations during the sprint event (100m, 200m, 400m, 4x100m relay and decathlon / heptathlon). The Olympic Broadcasting System said Intel and Alibaba have worked together to develop this new 3D athlete tracking technology with artificial intelligence and computer vision.

Viewers will see how athletes are performing and how they compare to each other. In detail, the exact moment each sprinter reaches top speed is displayed, and changes in runner speed are color-coded and visualized.

Cool clothes

Ralph Lauren has introduced a new technology called RLCOOLING that was specially developed for Team USA athletes.

According to Ralph Lauren Corporation Chief Brand Officer, Innovation Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board, David Lauren recognized the heat of summer in Tokyo and sought to develop a solution for Team USA that blends fashion and functionality. ..

This product senses body temperature through a sophisticated device and disperses heat from the wearer’s skin. In a news release, the company announced the same technology used to cool the world’s most advanced computer systems. Ralph Lauren says the effect is immediate and is the longest-lasting cooling sensation in the most repressive heat.

The flag bearers of Team USA will wear this technology during the opening ceremony parades of the Olympics and Paralympics.

Olympic robot

The 2020 Tokyo Robot Project announced at the 2020 Games that it will use robots in a variety of ways. Initially, robot mascots, Miraitowa and Someity, will appear to welcome the spectators, but since the spectators cannot enter, they are now exclusively for athletes.

At the pitching event, the Toyota field event support robot will be on standby. Equipped with an automatic driving function, you can self-navigate and retrieve items such as javelins and hammers. This means that robots will have less staff to attend the event, and robots may have faster search skills than humans, according to Olympics.com.

Technology will not play a leading role during Tokyo 2020, but it certainly adds insight and appeal to the viewers. Let’s start the game.

