Google Cloud deploys the specified enterprise API





On Monday, Google Cloud is rolling out a new set of API specifications that are important to enterprise customers across Google Cloud, Google Workspace, and Google Maps Platform. The new enterprise API is governed by a set of beliefs to ensure that changes have the least impact on our customers.

In effect, “it’s very difficult to make significant changes to these APIs that customers need to work on,” Google Cloud and Technical Infrastructure VP Kripa Krishnan told ZDNet.

“For the past few years on Google Cloud, we’ve been trying to spend time improving your experience on the platform,” she continued. “That is, this is just another step. We are facing some criticisms about how to support our customers, especially with regard to API stability. For example, removing the API without notice or removing it. [giving customers] Enough time to respond. That’s why we’re trying to address that issue. “

First, the Enterprise API adheres to the principle that features cannot be removed (or modified in a backward-incompatible way) as long as the customer is actively using them. If deprecated or significant changes are unavoidable, Google Cloud will make the migration as easy as possible. The only exception to this rule is if there is a serious security, legal, or intellectual property issue caused by the feature.

Second, customers will be notified of imminent changes for at least one year. When a new version with equivalent functionality and performance is available, customers will have access to the tools, documentation, and other resources to migrate. Google will also work with you to help you reduce your usage as close to zero as possible.

Finally, the changes that Google introduces into the API will be reviewed by a centralized committee of products and engineering leads and will follow a rigorous product lifecycle assessment.

“In the area of ​​advanced innovation, we anticipate that we will need to make frequent changes, but we don’t want it to do more work for our customers,” says Krishnan.

The belief in managing enterprise APIs is “not just an explanation of the set of mechanical steps people should follow”, “changing the way we think about our organization … we are increasingly turning our customers. Put it on the front line. “

Over the past few months, Google has piloted these changes across Google Cloud and passed one of its customer advisory boards. Currently, the newly specified Google Enterprise APIs are listed as such in the API Library and Google Cloud Marketplace.

Among other steps Google has taken to improve relationships with businesses, cloud providers have introduced premium consulting services called mission-critical services, simplified to lay out a more predictable product roadmap. Introduced the startup stage.

