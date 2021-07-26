Motivation, Innovation, Automation: Intuit’s Ariege Misherghi Shares Insights About the Future





For almost 11 years at Intuit, Ariege Misherghi has been the driving force behind innovations and new ideas in accounting software giants. Always present at conferences and keynotes, she seeks insight into what accountants need from technology.

Misherghi joined Intuit as Senior Product Manager after Intuit acquired the company in 2009 after starting his career with Payroll software provider PayCycle. Since then, she has been on a growth track at the company. As a product development leader for accounting professionals, Misherghi was responsible for the growth of the ProAdvisor program, the Find-a-ProAdvisor site, and QuickBooks Online Accountant, the Intuit hands-on management software. QBOA has also expanded globally under Michelgis’ leadership and has become an indispensable platform for QuickBooks accountants.

Currently, as Vice President and Professional Segment Leader for SMEs and Self-employed Groups, working closely with Accounting Segment Leader Ted Callahan, Intuit’s Accountant Partners Expand and Practice Client Impact through Products and Services We are helping to expand the program. She is responsible for the QuickBooks Online Accountant, QuickBooks Live Bookkeeping, and Global QuickBooks ProAdvisor Program.

Accounting Today talked with Michelgi about what lies ahead in accounting technology, what motivates her, and how she drives innovation.

What are you particularly excited about where accounting technology is heading?

In everything that is happening around us, I am inspired by the agility of the accounting and bookkeeping community. For years with QuickBooks, we have encouraged and helped accountants adopt technology. It has never been more important than it is now. With the outbreak of the pandemic, accounting professionals have seen an expanded role to help small business clients survive this difficult time. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as automation and AI, accountants can spend more time providing strategic counsel to their clients, eliminating the time spent on tedious tasks such as manual data entry. You can spend it. Today and in the future, SMEs will need and expect bookkeeping and accounting partners to provide business guidance based on accurate real-time data and insights. That’s why Intuit is more than ever committed to providing accountants with the tools and innovations they need to help them succeed.

What made you first attracted to technology?

Because of my love for science fiction, science and mathematics, my dad always calls me a geek as a word of love. His support and willingness to accept children who dreamed of applying fictitious science helped me guide my path to college. I was educated at Stanford University, where I delved into science and mathematics, which was always fascinated by growth. I majored in science and technology, society, and computer science, which led me to the first role of technology.

Please tell us your background.

I was born in California to parents of immigrants from North Africa. They started a small business for themselves and their four children. It is thanks to the opportunities and hardships we faced as a family of small business owners that I have led a team today focused on promoting the economic prosperity of small businesses and accountants. .. My parents’ passion for small business stimulated my interest in entrepreneurship and started several small businesses that helped me graduate from college for the first time in my life. It was rewarding, but it was hard. These experiences helped me understand the struggle and resilience of SMEs. It motivates me as a leader in providing QuickBooks products and services that help small businesses succeed.

What are your goals?

I have focused my career on ensuring that everything I do is guided by providing your interests in improving your financial life. I promise to continue this focus, especially as many SMEs and their accountant partners are facing new economic realities due to the impact of COVID-19. It also focuses on helping small businesses and accountants adapt to the changing world around them and easily leverage available technologies to run and grow their businesses.

