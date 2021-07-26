Amazon and Google are finally tackling one of the biggest health care issues: Unstructured Health Data





Healthcare is a broad concept. Clinical encounters with patients, population health data and trends, community health results, pharmaceutical trials, etc. are just a few of the various silos with the overall concept of health care. Just looking at individual-level medical records, dosing history, previous lab tests and results, the previous procedure has numerous different silos with individual medical profiles.

Given the individual values ​​of each of these components, it is intuitive to think that these different datasets need to be discussed with each other and viewed as a whole when working on community patient care and population health decisions.

But this is not the case. In reality, it is very difficult to coordinate these various silos to create a composite database in order to make informed decisions. This is because these various slices of information are often in their own format, run in their own software or system, and are probably structured in different ways that they cannot work together.

This is the exact problem that tech companies are currently trying to solve, with Amazon and Google taking the lead.

Recently, Amazon unveiled details about Amazon HealthLake, a product that allows you to securely store, transform, query, and analyze your health data in minutes. This product provides end-to-end service. It uses natural language processing (NLP) to extract meaning from unstructured data, simplifying searches and queries. [] Make predictions with health data using Amazon SageMaker machine learning (ML) models and Amazon QuickSight analytics [] Create a complete chronological view of patient health data, including prescriptions, procedures, and diagnostics [] Supports interoperable standards such as the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) format.

Specifically, Amazon Health Lake is built for the following purposes: Converts structured and unstructured data (the site provides examples such as lab reports, medical records, insurance claims, doctor’s notes, etc.) to FHIR format. It is in a searchable and indexed format that helps you develop insights and usable meanings from that data. It also combines with advanced tools such as Amazon SageMaker and Amazon QuickSight to facilitate deeper forecasting and data-driven decision making.

Julien Simon, Amazon’s global AI and machine learning evangelist, explains on the AWS News Blog: The ability to store, transform and analyze health data quickly and at all scales is critical to driving quality health decisions. Physicians need a complete chronological view of a patient’s medical history in order to identify the best course of action in their daily work. Providing the right information to the medical team at the right time in an emergency can dramatically improve patient outcomes. Similarly, healthcare and life sciences researchers need high-quality normalized data that can be analyzed and modeled to identify the health trends of the population and the recipients of drug trials. Traditionally, most health data was locked into unstructured text, such as clinical notes, and stored in IT silos. Heterogeneous applications, infrastructure, and data formats make it difficult for practitioners to access and extract insights from patient data. We built Amazon HealthLake to solve that problem.

With the recent release of the Google Cloud Healthcare Data Engine, Google is becoming a formidable player in this area as well. The initiative mantra is simple. Allows healthcare and life science leaders to make decisions from disparate healthcare data.

As the company describes, the Healthcare Data Engine builds and extends the core capabilities of the Google Cloud Healthcare API to enable interoperable long-term recording of patient data, enabling faster medical data. I will help you. Leverage this to make better real-time decisions about the health of the population, use resources, optimize clinical trials and accelerate research, identify high-risk patients, and other important needs with health insights. Can be supported.

Most importantly, the tools are built for scalability, building on Google’s extensive experience and success in enterprise services. HealthcareDataEngine is backed by Google Cloud’s highly scalable and secure HIPAA-compliant managed services that leverage the Google Cloud Healthcare API and BigQuery for robust processing. The Healthcare Data Engine brings the power of Google BigQuerys analytics and AI to the healthcare industry, enabling healthcare organizations to process petabytes of patient data. It quickly expands to meet the changing needs of the entire system or facility to meet complex needs such as population health management.

In fact, whether it’s patient care, artificial medicine initiatives, or actually other modalities, health care produces billions of data points, especially in a modern environment where information technology and health care are highly intertwined. Accompany. More for the next generation if these products from Amazon, Google, and other potentially start-ups can provide a better way to leverage these data points in a safe, secure, and effective way. It may be possible to make informed database decisions.

