What happened to government innovation? –FCW





What happened to government innovation?

Believe it or not (I hardly believe it myself), I’ve been writing this blog on FCW for over 20 years. That means many blog topics. These topics can come from news items, or from notes from blog readers, often civil servants or government contractors. And I regularly scanned the FCW.com site and scrolled through the stories they covered.

I’ve been doing this recently, so I suddenly noticed it. I think it’s been many years since I saw the story about the innovation happening in the government on the site. I saw these stories on a regular basis.

Of course, over the years there were new apps and features (usually developed by businesses) that were innovative in their own right, but the last “capital-I” innovation in government IT management was agile software development. And it was a really long time. in front. Agile progress in government is so slow that you might have expected FCW to talk about the agency’s victory and challenge to do agile. But that’s not really the case.

The contract slowed innovation after a major innovation explosion in the late 90’s. I think the last big innovation was the Procurement Contest / Challenge, which started at least 10 years ago. Recent innovations have taken a “do, don’t say” approach that uses tech demos to evaluate vendors and replace or reduce long written suggestions, but unfortunately it’s still at the limit of the system. It’s a phenomenon.

I also don’t read much about agency-level innovations in their policy practices that we often hear during government reforms.

Interestingly, the most important innovation in the government-managed domain in recent years is the emergence of non-traditional small IT contractors that are different from both large traditional government IT vendors and traditional government SMEs. Can be said to have begun. In the wake of a catastrophe on the healthcare.gov website a few years ago. This innovation has taken hold and continues.

What happened to the innovation? Simply put, I don’t know. If innovation seems to be coming disproportionately from new young employees, low-level new hires in recent years may be part of it. If the federal workforce is larger than it used to be, people may not have the time or bandwidth to think of new ways to do things. And the Trump administration didn’t exactly encourage civil servants to innovate, with a few prestigious exceptions, such as Matt Lira, who led what was called the Office of American Innovation.

I write this blog with the goal of reminding people of the word innovation and ideas. Can we bring it back to our consciousness?

