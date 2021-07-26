Mortal Kombat 11 sells over 12 million units





According to Xbox Achievements, the latest entry in the iconic franchise, Mortal Kombat 11, has sold more than 12 million units since its release in April 2019.

Mortal Kombat is one of the most popular fighting games with almost 30 years of history and a loyal fan base. The series is known for its super-violent style and catastrophic deaths not aimed at players with weak stomachs.

Mortal Kombat 11 currently sells more than 12 million units worldwide, with no signs of a slowdown in the series. NetherRealm Studios updated its fans in October 2020 with more than 8 million games sold worldwide, and fans have been buying titles ever since.

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition was released in November 2020 and includes the base game and all content currently available for download. This new version of the game could have boosted sales by jumping at the opportunity for fans to buy all the content in one bundle.

When Mortal Kombat was launched nearly 30 years ago, more than 73 million games were sold and I never dreamed of growing into the current franchise, said creative director Edboon. We have some of the most passionate fans in the world and we appreciate the support they have shown us over the years.

Mortal Kombat 11’s DLC isn’t planned anymore, but it’s possible that another major title will appear in the series in the near future.

Fans can enjoy Mortal Kombat 11 on PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

