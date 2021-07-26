UK Technology Company Test Driven Solutions Select Calgary for Canada Headquarters





Test Driven Solutions is a growing global software technology consultancy with headquarters in Canada in Calgary.

Calgary, Alberta, July 26, 2021 / CNW /-Test Driven Solutions Ltd. (TDS), a global software technology company headquartered in Newcastle, UK, is moving Calgary to headquarter in Canada as it expands into North America. I have selected.

Based in Newcastle, UK, Test Driven Solutions will open its Canadian headquarters in Calgary. (Image provided by TDS) (CNW Group / Test Driven Solution)

Incorporated in April 2020, Test Driven Solutions has grown rapidly across the UK and European markets to a staff of over 40 people. Test Driven Solutions provides remote and onsite support and uses the following services to provide individualized software consultants or full team support for short-term and long-term projects.

Full stack software developer

Technical architect

Automatic and manual quality assurance engineers

Agile and Waterfall Business Analyst

Scrum Master

DevOps engineer

According to TDS founder Sam Clark, it’s time to expand our business to North America and Calgary has provided the right environment to drive the company’s growth. Clark said: “I spent part of my career in Alberta and love Calgary’s entrepreneurship. The city was perfect from a business perspective with access to resources and solid opportunities for growth. Growing the team We look forward to letting you support the needs of Calgary and the growing Canadian client roster. “

Patrick Matane, Vice President of Business Development for Calgary Economic Development, said: TDS sees Calgary as a growth market, and the perfect location for our Canadian headquarters is a testament to our rise as a center of technology and innovation, and we are delighted to welcome them to our city. increase. “

The company actively hires consultants and clients to support its ongoing demand for software development expertise.

For more information, please visit testdrivensolutions.co.uk /.

About Test Driven Solutions Ltd.

Test Driven Solutions offers excellent consultants to provide quality extended services, support organizations and help deliver ongoing projects and programs. We provide solutions to our clients, either as an offsite development team or by adding firepower to our in-house software team. Our mission is to help the consultants needed to understand your problem and carry out the project. The test-driven solution is ISO27001 Information Security Management certified. Visit testdrivensolutions.co.uk.

