Pokemon Unite Glitch shows off Machamp’s naked ass





Glitch image showing details of Machamp: Hukuro_Unagi

Machamp roams naked. But we knew this. A few years ago, Nintendo revealed that Pokumon’s shorts were markings (as well as Gorky) rather than skimpy briefs. The character is actually naked. However, the new Pokemon Unite Glitch pushes points further home.

This is because regular Pokemon are undressed, the official website of Japanese Pokemon said in 2015.

Well, that’s a good point. This secret was a surprise when it was first revealed. It’s clear that Pokemon are usually undressed, but certainly Machamp and McCork seemed to be wearing tight spandex shorts. But that’s not the case.

Now, with the recently released Pokemon Unite MOBA, players have discovered an inevitable glitch. Some of the most common are texture loading issues on the victory screen that appear after winning a battle, affecting both Pokemon and trainers. The trainer’s face looks like scrambled eggs or AWOL, and Pokemon bugs are much more interesting.

Sometimes it may mean that you come across a pink snorlax, or if you’re really lucky, look at Machamp’s ass, courtesy of Twitter user Hukuro_Unagi, as seen below.

Nice screenshot! Certainly win. (If you are interested in Pokemon and are reading Japanese, follow Hukuro_Unagi here.)

Oh, if you want, you can see it in action below. The capture is quite small, so we recommend full screen.

Glitches and bugs are so common at game launch that they are not worth noting on their own. What makes this interesting is that Machamp, who is naked but does not look naked, now looks naked. wonderful!

The upper body of the Machamp is also slightly turned, with each pair of arms facing differently and the head facing backwards. Exorcist style.

A stability update will prevent this from happening. Please enjoy Machamp as much as possible.

Tweets and screenshots used with permission.

