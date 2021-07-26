EVGA GPU fans are trying to reach 200,000 RPM in the New World. This may explain one or two fried chips.





Problems with EVGA’s RTX 3090 graphics card and Amazon’s New World are probably not limited to these GPUs. Or just that game. After investigating the issue in detail, the German tech site Igor’s Lab said it was most likely due to fans of the affected cards trying to attack ridiculously fast, and hardware monitoring. I found that.

If you run the fan monitoring software on the affected card, you can find some ridiculous fan speeds that are temporarily targeted. Igor filmed this happening on a GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra. Here, the fan speed has temporarily increased from the normal 2,400 RPM to over 200,000 RPM. Gokugoku.

Fans obviously can’t spin that fast, but that doesn’t stop them from trying. It’s quite a whining for those who are listening. The underlying problem is clearly wrong here. If you’re wondering, manually or by creating your own fan profile and setting your own fan speed doesn’t seem to work.

The only answer seems to be to reduce the GPU power limit to 50-60%. That way, you won’t push the card hard enough to be a problem. Like a serious GPU destruction problem.

At least EVGA says it will replace affected cards if they are bricked by a New World beta issue.

This fan’s problem isn’t limited to the New World main menu, which can reach thousands of frame rates, as previously thought. It can also occur while you are actually playing the game. Under normal circumstances, users will probably not notice these little blip, but if you keep a log of fan speeds, you will soon find the problem.

The Anno 1800 not only impacts the New World, as it sometimes shows ridiculously high fan speeds, especially when opening menus and accessing tooltips. These are cases where the frame rate can spike suddenly, but I’ve never heard of reports that the RTX 3090 was lifted by Anno1800.

This may indicate a fundamental problem with the hardware monitoring silicon on EVGA’s cards. Reaching 1,000 to 2,000 fps means that the frame will be rendered in less than a millisecond. This can be faster than the monitoring chip responds. The fan speeds up, the power consumption goes off the chart, and the card breaks down.

The best solution seems to be EVGA releasing a firmware update for the affected card. This is what Igor believes is possible. However, you need to see how EVGA responds to these latest studies.

