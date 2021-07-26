Commercial observer launching Proptech newsletter and enhanced technology coverage





New York, July 26, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Commercial Real Estate News and Information Commercial Observer, the premier media and information service company that informs and connects commercial real estate leaders, is a weekly newsletter. And has expanded its proptech and technology coverage with additional newsletters content on this important issue of real estate. Phil Russo, co-founder of Metaprop and an ongoing investor in the organization, will lead the editorial coverage of the observer media team’s proptech industry.

Last year created a new wave of game-changing technology. With the ongoing introduction of state-of-the-art solutions, the reality of what is possible with commercial real estate has changed forever. Winners and losers are divided by those who adapt and utilize these advances and those who do not.

Pandemic promoted technology and innovation

Covid is a catalyst for innovation, and as a result, 10 years of technological progress have been condensed into a year. The industry had to adopt new technologies, solutions, and platforms if it intended to thrive in the post-covid world.

The most savvy investors aren’t just chasing the money that sets the investment trend. Many companies such as VTS, Sonder, Procore and Latch have already begun to change the way real estate is displayed, rented, built and used. Venture capital firms everywhere try to identify the next handful of startups to reach this status, with startup contests, incubators and demo days attended by real estate leaders as well as the world’s largest investment firms. .. In addition to editorial coverage, Commercial Observer will launch in 2019 with an annual innovation event series featuring brand industry events such as Ignite, a major event featuring the latest technology, proptech investments and real estate trends. National Innovator Awards Program, other ongoing National Programs and Thought Leadership Conference.

About commercial observers:

Commercial Observer is a leading commercial real estate media and information services company, with high-impact content, events, designed to connect industry participants and inform the people who define the global real estate industry. We provide a platform. Commercial Observers are the most active real estate owners / developers, corporate occupants, brokers, investors, lenders, leasing professionals, technology companies, civil servants, contractors, architects, lawyers, accountants, and other businesses. A decision-maker who influences the trajectory of the building industry, reaching a national audience of the Lord and key people. The company has a strong commitment to fairness and accuracy and reports on the highest editorial standards. Commercial Observers are units of observer media that inform and connect with commercial real estate leaders to help them innovate, grow and make smarter decisions.

